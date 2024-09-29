Here's Why Ryan Reynolds Faced Backlash for Inviting Kids Battling Cancer to 'Deadpool' Set

The famous actor Ryan Reynolds was once in the spotlight for an unexpected reason. The Deadpool hero invited children battling cancer to the set and watch the sequel in real life. This gesture was no doubt heartwarming for many followers but few sparked criticism. Reynolds shared his experience with the kids on Instagram and wrote, "One of the best parts of playing the Big Red Jackass is welcoming @makeawishamerica and @childrenswishfoundation onto the set. Deadpool kicked Cancer in the taint, but these kids do it for real every day."

Reynolds's post was met with overwhelming positive response and people were so proud of him for this sweet gesture. However, one commenter expressed concern and said, "Guys Deadpool is an R-rated movie and those kids are watching it… I think something is wrong here." Reynolds is known for his quick comebacks and he took no time in responding with a quick wit answer. He wrote, "Yup. Deadpool is Rated R. If my kid went through a fraction of the s--t these kids deal with daily, I think they can watch whatever they like. That's just my .02 cents."

The kids he invited were coping with cancer, which must have caused them to face numerous hurdles and unspeakable pain on a daily basis. They may find peace and inspiration in unexpected places, including an R-rated superhero film. The Deadpool character holds a special place in the hearts of many cancer patients and survivors. Wade Wilson's battle with cancer is an integral part of his origin story. This portrayal has made Deadpool a symbol of courage for many people fighting cancer.

A cancer survivor Sara Beth Lowe, once shared her thoughts on Deadpool's portrayal in an article: "Unlike your more 'inspirational' types of cancer survivor, I'm more focused on feeding my sweet tooth than my soul. Having cancer did not convince me to go skydiving or travel around the world." Lowe admired Deadpool's approach to cancer because it breaks traditional Hollywood cliches. She notes, "This might be the first time I've ever watched a movie about cancer and found that the lead openly admits something that took me a year of therapy to understand: You're never the same again," as per the Salon.

Reynolds' interaction with these young fans goes beyond a simple set visit. In another instance, he donned his full Deadpool costume to spend time with children battling cancer. Photos from the event showed the actor handing out bamboo versions of Deadpool's swords to the excited kids, as per The Cinema Blend. The actor's commitment to these children reflected Deadpool's own character arc. Wade Wilson is portrayed in the first film helping children in need before becoming Deadpool. Reynolds appears to reflect this part of his personality both on and off the screen. This isn't the first time he's used his Deadpool character for good. He often appears in character at children's hospitals and charitable events.