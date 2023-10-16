The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) is no stranger to explosive confrontations, but as season 14 unfolds, it seems that Teresa Giudice is steering clear of an on-camera showdown with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. While tensions have simmered between the two reality stars, sources reveal that Teresa is not eager to repeat the screaming episodes witnessed in the previous season. According to sources, Giudice is proactively avoiding an on-screen fight with Gorga. The source explained, "Teresa doesn't want to have a fight with Melissa on camera. She'd rather avoid another screaming match." Giudice has apparently conveyed her thoughts on the matter, asserting that she has already said what she needed to during the reunion and has no current interest in repairing their relationship.

Despite being literally forced to film together at certain events, including Danielle Cabral's Boujie Kidz's party and Dolores Catania's charity softball game, the sisters-in-law have managed to maintain a distance. The source as per The U.S. Sun highlighted Giudice’s emotional volatility, asserting, "Emotions can get the best of Teresa, and if Melissa were to make a comment or confront her, she can go from zero to 100 real quick." Shooting for the current season is expected to conclude by the end of the month after the cast’s trip to The Berkshires, Massachusetts. Although the source revealed that both of them are expected to join the trip, producers are reportedly not pushing for a confrontation between the two, letting events unfold naturally.

In a recent appearance at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala, RHONJ cast members Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania shared their perspective, Josephs expressed doubt about a major fight between 51-year-old Giudice and 44-year-old Gorga, asserting, "I think that ship has sailed and I think there's nothing more to discuss." Catania added, "Jersey is always very unpredictable, so I couldn't tell you. Every day is different." The ongoing show has introduced three new cast members—Kayla Giovinazzo, Jessica Kiraly, and Tiffany Chantell-Rosania—who have joined filming events as producers navigate the challenges arising from Giudice and Gorga’s strained relationship.

Amidst the unfolding drama, Catania, who finds herself balancing relationships on both sides, acknowledged the season's stress. She remarked, "It'll be interesting. I don't know that I'm looking forward to it, but I think it'll be a pivotal moment for us." While the RHONJ cast braces for a potentially turbulent trip to The Berkshires, one thing remains clear—Catania is using her platform to support causes close to her heart, such as the Global Lyme Alliance. Regardless of the twists and turns within the cast dynamics, Catania highlighted her commitment to raising awareness about Lyme disease. As RHONJ fans anticipate the unfolding drama, it remains to be seen whether Giudice and Gorga will find common ground or if their disagreements will continue to play out behind the scenes.

