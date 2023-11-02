Here's Why RFK Jr is Getting More Donations From Republicans Than Democrats

Something that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is doing is exciting voters from both camps, a fact scary to both the Democrats and Republicans.

Recent reports suggest that RFK Jr. is receiving contributions from former Donald Trump backers, suggesting that the independent presidential candidate may be drawing support from Republicans rather than Democrats. Kennedy's campaign has also been receiving millions of dollars from donors who have previously not donated in the last two presidential elections, according to a POLITICO analysis of campaign finance data. This suggests that the independent candidate Kennedy is winning over voters who have been turned off by what both the main parties have been giving.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

Despite the insistence of both parties that Kennedy would not have a role in the campaign, there is evident concern about his possible influence, particularly among Republicans. Kennedy raised $10 million from high-rolling donors through September 30, the majority of which came from voters who did not contribute to any of the parties back in the 2016 or 2020 election cycles. Of those who did, 2,100 donors—who contributed close to $2 million—had already given to Republicans via WinRed since 2020.

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) says he's an important force to reckon with. “Do you think the country has been well-governed by the bipartisan establishment for the past generation?” Vance, who has endorsed Trump’s 2024 campaign, said, “When Kennedy goes out there and runs against that establishment, he has to appreciate it probably ends up splitting votes off from President Trump.”

🇺🇲 NATIONAL POLL: Susquehanna (B+)



(D) Biden 47% (+7)

(R) Trump 40%

(I) RFK Jr. 6%



"RFK Jr. is syphoning 6% of the GOP vote from Trump - clear evidence Kennedy is hurting Trump more than Biden"

—

Gen. Ballot:

Democrats 47% (+3)

Republicans 44%



n=1,000 | 10/17-27 | ±3.2% pic.twitter.com/U7XhttJO8P — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 1, 2023

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) though, said something that most Republicans are saying, brushing RFK Jr. as a regular Democrat except for his anti-vaxxer stance. “Some members of our party like his positions on vaccines, but other than that he’s a liberal. That’s not going to work.”

Large-dollar donors, who accounted for almost two-thirds of Kennedy's total funds raised through September 30, were examined by POLITICO, and the results showed that more than 500 of Kennedy's most significant backers contributed to Trump's 2020 campaign—more than three times as many as to Biden.

Furthermore, only a small number of donors have supported both Biden and Kennedy this cycle compared to over 160 who have supported both Trump and Kennedy. It goes beyond Trump. More than 160 of these Kennedy supporters have also backed biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who also identifies as an anti-establishment candidate. “No political party or candidate owns votes … Kennedy welcomes everyone into his coalition no matter who they supported in the past,” campaign spokesperson Stefanie Spear said in a statement.

Despite some contributors' wandering eyes today, some Trump loyalists stated they do not see Kennedy as a serious threat come November. “Oftentimes people can donate to someone that they’re not even voting for just to see their argument platforms,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). “We’ve seen those calls among the sort of junior varsity slate of Republicans seeking the nomination, so I’m not as concerned about [donors].”

