Here's Why Prosecutor Nathan Wade Quit Donald Trump's Georgia Case After Judge's Decision

In a recent development reported by HuffPost, Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor affiliated with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, stepped down from his position. This decision followed a ruling by Judge Scott McAfee on Friday, permitting District Attorney Fani Willis and her team to continue handling the 2020 election case involving former President Donald Trump and his associates. Judge McAfee outlined two potential ways to proceed with the prosecution of the racketeering charges against Trump and his co-defendants, which stemmed from an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Wade wrote to the court, “Although the court found that ‘the defendants failed to meet their burden of proving that the District Attorney acquired an actual conflict of interest,’ I am offering my resignation in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and move this case forward as quickly as possible." He added, “I am proud of the work our team has accomplished in investigating, indicting, and litigating this case. Seeking justice for the people of Georgia and the United States, and being part of the effort to ensure that the rule of law and democracy are preserved, has been the honor of a lifetime.”

Furthermore, the district attorney acknowledged his resignation and, in her correspondence with Wade, commended him for his professionalism and grace, according to CBS News. She lauded him as an exceptional advocate and expressed appreciation for his willingness to take on a case of significant public interest. Willis wrote, “Others who were considered were understandably concerned for the safety of themselves and their families that would arise from their acceptance of your role. You were the one who had the courage to accept the role, even though you did not seek it.”

Furthermore, Judge McAfee's ruling came after Michael Roman, a longtime GOP operative and one of Trump's co-defendants, requested the disqualification of Willis and Wade. Roman alleged that there was a romantic relationship between the two prosecutors and that Willis had inappropriately benefited from this relationship. While Willis admitted to being romantically involved with Wade, she vehemently denied Roman's claims that their relationship began before she hired him in November 2021. Willis even took the stand to defend herself against these accusations.

Meanwhile, the ruling says, “The Court finds that the evidence did not establish the District Attorney’s receipt of a material financial benefit as a result of her decision to hire and engage in a romantic relationship." Additionally, it was also ruled that “the evidence demonstrated that the financial gain flowing from her relationship with Wade was not a motivating factor on the part of the District Attorney to indict and prosecute this case.” Both Willis and Wade testified in their defense to refute accusations of wrongdoing.