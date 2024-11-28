Princess Diana and King Charles 'Cried Together' on The Day of Their Divorce: "But There Was..."

King Charles and the late Princess Diana’s breakup caught fans of the Royal Family off-guard. Much controversy arose after news of her ex-husband's affair with his now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles came to light. It was a difficult blow for the respective parties involved, including the children: Prince William and his brother Prince Harry. The family members were at quite a tumultuous time in their lives. It seems like there might’ve been a small spark of romance left on the day of their divorce despite their aching hearts. An insider alleged the two shared an emotional moment with each other the day they put an end to their love story.

Prince Charles & Princess Diana on their honeymoon in Balmoral by the River Dee, August 1981. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Princess Diana Archive)

According to Daily Mail, the first part of a Channel 5 documentary, titled The Royal Family at War, went on to claim that the former royal couple were weeping together while signing their divorce papers, making it official. The Editor of Royalty Magazine, Ingrid Steward dropped the bombshell in an interview for the documentary. The editor recalled having a brief conversation with the ethereal late Princess of Wales, suggesting, “Diana did tell me something quite interesting…”

Steward continued, “She said that on the day of the divorce, she and Charles sat down together on the sofa and they both cried.” This was quite surprising considering the circumstances and pressure the two were under. Moreover, finding out an affair involving the love of your life is a bitter pill to swallow. Sometimes, being in the very same room could trigger feelings of hurt.

Princess Diana post divorce style was truly one for the history books. pic.twitter.com/m9aaAhQKHz — K (@imthespecialk) July 14, 2023

But, Steward's allegations concerning how 'close' the pair were despite everything insinuated that they were still each other's support system in times of despair. Steward suggestively explained, “It was this crazy separation, but by the time the divorce was finalized, they were on much better terms.”

Having said that, though, Seward also added, "At the time of the marriage, Charles was not seeing Camilla, but Diana was convinced he was, and then her worst fears came true." In the documentary, biographer Penny Junor also said, "Charles did not show huge emotional intelligence if I'm brutally honest."

King Charles has yet to remark on the subject, however, in the past, he’s never uttered a negative word against his late ex-wife. Should the aforementioned matter ring with truth, Princess Diana and King Charles might’ve had a better separation than initially anticipated, especially because of how intensely their relationship was publicized at the time.

The documentary touched on allegations that the late Princess of Wales never really desired to sever her marriage but instead longed for a ‘temporary’ separation. Moreover, her suspicions of now-Queen Camilla were also addressed, with Princess Diana confronting her husband’s lover in a very public setting: at a friend's birthday party in 1989. Princess Diana’s former Security Officer Ken Wharfe recalled the ordeal, claiming neither King Charles nor she spoke a single word to each other that day.

This article originally appeared 9 months ago.