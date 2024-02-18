Here's Why Prince William Had to Take Another Break Despite Just Returning to His Royal Duty

The Royal Family has been abuzz in the tabloids since uncovering King Charles's cancer diagnosis. Many members of the family, including Prince Harry and Prince William, were seen rushing to their father’s side at this concerning time. Although the brothers aren’t scheduled to meet with each other, there remains an open possibility of a reunion. However, while Harry headed back home to his wife Meghan Markle in California, his brother William continued to stay beside his dad. It seems like William isn’t completely back despite resuming his royal duties.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

According to The Mirror UK, William returned in his traditional royal attire to complete the first two orders of business as the Prince of Wales. He held an investiture ceremony at the Windsor Castle and followed it with an extravagant night in honor of the London Air Ambulance. These were his first engagements of the season.

HRH Prince William — investiture, Windsor Castle pic.twitter.com/izkBmCPpIN — jen (@JenCarsonTaylor) February 7, 2024

It appears that there’s more clarity about assuming his position on a more permanent basis. Previously, the monarchs revealed William’s wife Kate Middleton to have undergone an abdominal surgery which concerned everyone including her near and dear ones, especially her beloved husband.

Princess Kate Middleton is said to be worried about her husband, Prince William, who put on a brave face this week as he carried out royal duties. pic.twitter.com/hwtiHIkR8N — hanako (@hanako049924187) February 10, 2024

To aid in his wife’s speedy recovery and help out with raising their three children together, William desires whatever it takes to ensure a healthy balance between the two without stressing out his wife. Speaking to The Daily Mail, a source said, “The Prince has made it clear that his priority is to support his wife and family for the time being - and he did not put a timescale on that.” The source added, “He will make a return to duties on Wednesday but you should not expect to see him again for a bit after that.” This insinuates that William will be taking another break even though he briefly returned.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Stillwell

Furthermore, since the aforementioned events were the main highlights of his duties, William allegedly desires to use the time until the next one to remain with his family. His father who is undergoing cancer treatments, allegedly has no complaints about the pace William is operating at.

King Charles desperately trying to 'protect' Prince William while battling cancerhttps://t.co/eBV0tvKIZU — Chye (@Chye18612008) February 10, 2024

About William’s return, the King ‘100 percent’ has his son’s back and genuinely empathizes with him. A source speaking to the publication alleges, “The King adores Catherine [Middleton] and thinks she is doing a wonderful job. The source added, “He understands that family comes first.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Since his three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are currently on their school’s term break, William is doing his best to ensure that he’s there for children whenever they need him. Due to this predicament, it’s highly plausible that William might not fully return to his duties until his children return to school and his wife has completely recovered. As emphasized earlier, the exact duration of his break remains a mystery.