Here's Why Prince William Gave Kate Middleton Princess Diana's Engagement Ring

The late Princess Diana was an enchanting member of the British Royal Family who was beloved by all. Her breathtaking smile and compassion for people are what drew many to her character. However, another noteworthy reason she was so famed was her iconic blue sapphire ring given to her when Prince Charles proposed to her. The ring is now proudly nestled on the finger of Princess Kate Middleton and was given to her by her dashing husband, Prince William, when he got down on one knee for her in 2010. The Princess of Wales has never been seen without the sparkle of her ring and dearly loves it. But why did her husband choose to give her that ring of the many glimmery and maybe even prettier rings he could get his hands on?

The Mirror UK recalled a heartwarming interview featuring the eminent royal couple as they announced their engagement in 2010. Speaking to ITV’s Tom Bradby, William opened up about the reason he decided to pick that ring and added a teary backstory for it. Do note that the late princess sadly didn’t have a successful marriage with Prince Charles after news of his affair broke.

The fact that her son wanted to use it regardless of the tumultuous history speaks volumes about his deep love for his mother and not the situation itself. William said, “It’s my mother’s engagement ring so I thought that it was quite nice because obviously…” William explained that the ring was a tribute to letting her be part of the 'fun and excitement of it all,' and it was also his way of 'keeping her close to it all.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo Danny Lawson

This considerate and heart-melting gesture is perhaps one of the multitude of reasons why Middleton fell in love with her beloved husband. In the interview, Middleton was beaming with joy and had nothing but a positive response to receiving the ring. When asked about her thoughts about the heirloom, Middleton claimed that her late mother-in-law’s ring was 'very, very special' to her.

Middleton continued to note its ethereal design and hoped that she’d do a good job of 'looking after it,' which she has, by the way! Since marrying her husband in 2011, Middleton has never once been seen in public without the ring. This insinuates just how much she cherishes the lovely artifact and echoes her desire to keep a small reminder of who Princess Diana was.

Did Kate Middleton's sapphire engagement ring almost go to Meghan Markle? pic.twitter.com/P6FMyZEmdH — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) August 26, 2019

The aforementioned tchotchke was worth a whopping $35,708 at the time when Prince Charles bought it for Diana. However, experts suggest that its range today is an estimated $3.6 Million! The price is primarily due to its authentic and rich history connected with the Royal Family. The ring is an eloquent masterpiece by design. It features a 12-carat blue oval sapphire and is cushioned upon 14 stunning solitaire diamonds. The entire set rests on an 18 Karat Welsh gold band.