Here’s Why Prince William and Prince Harry Didn't Eat With Their Parents on Christmas Day

During Christmas Day, while families relish the customary gathering around the festive dining table, the royal family's celebrations are dictated by a web of protocols that govern their lives. This regimented lifestyle extends even to the youngest members, as was the case with Prince William and Prince Harry in their young years. As revealed by Hello Magazine, the princes were put to the nursery to dine with their cousins and did not sit with the customary seating arrangement where adults gathered for the holiday feast. This difference shows how things are different in the royal family and how tradition and rules affect their celebrations.

As per insights shared by former royal chef Darren McGrady, who served both the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Majesty adopted a "Victorian" style when it came to the royal family's Christmas traditions. McGrady elaborated on this approach, disclosing that there were stringent regulations in place until the young royals reached an age where they could show appropriate conduct, particularly during formal state occasions. McGrady said, "The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table. So for the Queen, there was never a case of putting a high chair at the table with a little baby squealing and throwing food."

Furthermore, the chef disclosed that beyond instilling proper etiquette, the royal nursery serves a multifaceted role for the young royals. He said, “The royal nursery wasn’t just for educating the minds of the young royals but educating their palates too." He also recounted how getting William and Harry to eat their vegetables required some gentle persuasion. The chef added, “Nanny always had control of the menu and made sure they ate balanced meals that included not only lots of healthy vegetables but introduced them to new grown-up dishes too."

The chef also used the tactic of hiding vegetables within the young royals' preferred dishes. While Diana monitored her sons' consumption of nutritious foods, she occasionally treated them with trips to McDonald's, as noted by The Independent. As for the current royal dining customs, it remains uncertain whether King Charles and Queen Camilla uphold the tradition of separate dining rooms. However, it is well-established that the family enjoys a traditional menu, typically featuring turkey, assorted stuffings, and classic accompaniments such as roast potatoes, mashed potatoes, parsnips, and Brussels sprouts.

McGrady further said, "We'd make one big Christmas cake for the Queen and the royal family and then another smaller one for the nursery for Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara, Peter, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. It was always fruit cake – royal icing, marzipan, and the traditional fruit cake." Meanwhile, in earlier revelations, the former royal chef, with a 15-year tenure serving Queen Elizabeth, shed light on some intriguing facets of her dietary habits. Notably, the Queen abstained from consuming starchy foods like pasta or potatoes, except on occasions warranting a state dinner.