Prince Harry Reportedly Won't Talk to Kate Middleton Without Taking 'Permission' From Meghan Markle

Things in the royal family seem to be getting more intense as the months go by. Prince Harry’s memoir — a brief expose of growing up as a royal, followed by clashes between his wife Meghan Markle and his family — didn’t appear to contribute to a positive outlook for the family. Moreover, the younger royals' feud with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton has been a highlight of this entire ordeal. Speaking of the same, it appears that ever since Markle butted heads with Middleton, Harry hasn't been too keen on speaking with her without the permission of his wife, if reports are to be believed.

Prine Harry on-stage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski)

According to The Mirror UK, the prince likely doesn't speak with Middleton unless his beloved wife permits it, as per a royal expert. Initially, Markle and her sister-in-law were on good terms before things turned sour. Their friendship seemed to be blooming and all was right. However, after an alleged Easter present mix-up, among other matters, things between the fellow princesses were never the same.

‘I’d be upset too if the wedding was four days to go and my little girl didn’t have an outfit, why is this is something you would include in a book?'@kinseyschofield on Prince Harry sharing details of the famed ‘disagreement’ between the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/WUDbrSDxUG — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 10, 2023

The two seldom meet each other and are known to keep their distance from each other. Harry and his brother William are allegedly in a similar predicament despite their brotherly love. As such, expert Kinsey Schofield, speaking to the To Di for Daily podcast, alleged, “I personally don’t believe that Harry would speak to Catherine [Middleton] privately without Meghan’s blessing.”

'I wish they would have come out and said who said exactly what'



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield slams Harry and Meghan for not revealing which member of the royal family made racist comments during their Oprah interview. pic.twitter.com/53I8sg2yUe — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 23, 2022

Having said that, though, Schofield emphasizes that both William and Middleton were engulfed in a sea of responsibilities and became 'laser-focused on their goals' ever since they were bestowed with the titles of Prince and Princess. Furthermore, Schofield added that because of their title and their hectic schedules, they weren’t exactly “worried about how Harry and Meghan have made it a point to distance themselves.”

While the aftermath of the drama surrounding the two royal couples has concerned many, the expert claims to know what might’ve fueled William’s alleged dislike towards his brother. Speaking to Fox News, Schofield noted Harry’s aforementioned bombshell memoir, followed by his remarks about his sister-in-law during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, as a potential breaking point. Schofield suggested, “A significant amount of William’s unhappiness toward Harry revolves around Harry and Meghan discussing Catherine so openly to Oprah and within Spare.”

Harry says he did not have much support or guidance after the death of his Mom. — KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) December 8, 2022

Various reports have alleged that Harry’s interviews concerning the royal family were what has triggered great animosity between different family members, but fans think what’s even more intriguing is how they’re going to resolve the brunt. Will there be a royal reconciliation between the brothers and their wives, or will the embers of alleged dislike for the other sever the bond of brotherly love that once existed? Well, while no one knows what the future holds, it seems as though both the royal couples have been busy in their own lives.

This article originally appeared 9 months ago.