Here's Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Skip Super Bowl LVIII Despite the Personal Invitation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not attend the 2024 Super Bowl. Although the Sussexes received a personal invite, it seems the game is coinciding with their philanthropic pursuits. A source told The Mirror the Duke and the Duchess were expected to be at the stands and watch the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs, but they won't make it to the match.

The Duke presented an award at the NFL Honours ceremony on Thursday, February 8, 2024, and the invite was followed. An NFL insider revealed, "It is well known the Prince loves American football, and bosses have extended an invitation to him following his appearance at the awards. This year's Super Bowl is expected to be one of the most watched ever due largely to Taylor being there to support her boyfriend."

However, the Sussexes might ditch the game for their business trip. Other sources told Page Six that Harry and Markle won't be in Las Vegas as they are "busy preparing for their trip to Canada for their Invictus Games opening event next week." They'll be staying back for three days in the country.

The event will run from February 14 to February 16, and the royals will grace the launch. The upcoming Invictus Game is scheduled for February 2025 and will be held in Vancouver and Whistler. Ever since they began the journey, it will be the first time in 2025 that the games will feature winter sports.

Harry opened the Invictus Games in 2014, intending to help injured and sick military veterans. Through this initiative, he wanted to inspire "recovery through sports, esports, and adventurous challenge," as per the website. The Duke gave an empowering speech at the opening ceremony of the sixth Games in 2023.

In his speech, he acknowledged new nations like Colombia, Israel, and Nigeria for joining the games, joking that Nigeria is a family favorite. He said, "Now, I'm not saying we play favorites in our home, but since my wife discovered she's of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year," per PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, sources from the ongoing Super Bowl league reported the Duke and Duchess would be the guests of their friends and neighbors — Paramount CEO Brian Robbins and his fashion designer wife, Tracy. When Harry appeared to present the award, he cracked jokes and left everyone in stitches.

"Man, Prince, freaking Harry. Man, I'm in shock. That's Prince Harry," gagged the sports star. Harry took the stage and joked, "Good evening, NFL. It's an honor to be with you all tonight. I really love how you stole rugby from us and made it your own."

He continued, "Instead of passing it backward, just pass it forwards. Why not wear pads and a helmet? Of course, have an offense and defense that makes sense. And why not take a breather every 15 seconds? And you know what, instead of a 10-month season, let's just make it 18 weeks. Genius."