Here's Why Paris Hilton's Pool Video with Son Phoenix Raised Concerns Among Fans

Paris Hilton's latest TikTok video has sparked concern among her fans due to a potential safety issue with her one-year-old son, Phoenix. The socialite, 43, shared a video over Memorial Day weekend showing her and Phoenix enjoying a sunny day in the pool. Fans quickly noticed that Phoenix was wearing his blue life jacket backward. Many took to the comments to advise Hilton on the proper way to put on the life jacket, highlighting safety concerns. This comes shortly after Hilton addressed similar fears regarding her children's car seats.

"Hey momma just a tip from another puddle jumper mom i think it’s on backwards. But i love this video pure joy," @#CoolMom commented. @ParisHilton replied, "Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms. thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know." A puddle jumper is a type of life jacket designed for young children. It features buoyant vests with arm floats that help keep kids afloat. The arm and middle float sections are designed to be worn in the front, with a strap that closes in the back.

However, Phoenix's life jacket was put on backward, with the strap in the front. Many fans offered Paris—who's been enjoying a family vacation in Hawaii—advice on how to best close the jacket, while still giving her words of encouragement as a new mom. @Christina Lee suggested, "Double check the puddle jumper. I believe it’s on backward." @Heva Lou mentioned, "Swimming teacher here, see if you can swap the puddle jumper for a float jacket. Gives him the use of his arms to aide his swim journey". @ParisHilton responded with, "Thank you" and a heart emoji.

Another added, @Nicki.NickiA "So adorable, those floaties are the best just buckle it in the back instead of the front". @susanamartinez22572 wrote, "The little life jacket is backwards, but you are an amazing mother!!! Enjoy every moment, my youngest just graduated high school". Throughout the clip, Paris holds Phoenix in her arms while walking around the pool.

Furthermore, @Lisa commented, "Baby P's adventures are always a wild ride! adding a fish emoji". Paris also shared another video of her carrying baby Phoenix on the beach, captioned "Paradise with Baby P." The Hilton heiress looked stunning in a teal floral dress, with her blonde hair pinned up with a Dior headscarf. She accessorized with white sunglasses and a white purse, while her son matched her outfit in a colorful green shirt.

Earlier this month, Paris addressed fans' concerns about the safety of her two children in her new car. She had posted a TikTok clip showing her infant daughter London, six months old, and son Phoenix buckled into their car seats. Fans quickly questioned the installation, noting that her children were in forward-facing seats despite the manufacturer's recommendation for rear-facing only.

