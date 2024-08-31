Here’s Why Miley Cyrus Broke Down After Trump’s 2016 Victory: “I Want to Be Hopeful”

Over the years, pop star Miley Cyrus has frequently targeted former President Donald Trump, especially during the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election. When the election results were announced in favor of Trump, she was allegedly shocked, breaking down in tears, BBC reported. In an emotional video, the Wrecking Ball singer shared how she felt after the election.

Cyrus stated, "I have been very vocal about my support for everyone - except Donald Trump. [I] heavily supported Bernie, [I] heavily supported Hillary. And that's what makes me so sad. I just wish she had that opportunity because she has fought for so long and because I believe her when she says that she loves this country. This is all she has ever done. She has given her life to make [America] better." In the video, Cyrus also refers to the charity that she ran, the Happy Hippie Foundation.

She added, "[As] Happy Hippies we adjust and we accept everyone [for] who they are. So, Donald Trump, I accept you. And this hurts to say but I even accept you as president of the United States and that's fine. Now I want to be a hopeful hippie and I want to be hopeful." Requesting Trump, she said, "Please just treat people with love and treat people with compassion and treat people with respect and I will do the same for you. Anything you ever want to talk about or understand...please if you want to open your mind and open your heart I would love to give you the key."

Reflecting on how close Hillary Clinton was to becoming the first female president, Cyrus said, “But, like Donald Trump so ironically played after his speech, it said, 'You can't always get what you want,'" as reported by the Mirror. She concluded, "Thank you so much. Thank you Hillary for inspiring all of us. I also want to say thank you President Barack Obama for all that you have done for this country.”

However, three years down the lane, Cyrus seemed no longer hopeful. In a 2019 interview, she remarked, “You know, I said I would move away if he became president. We all said a bunch of shit we didn’t mean. Because we really thought maybe people would listen. Maybe people actually realize how detrimental this will be to our f–king country if this happens. Obviously, they didn’t.” As reported by The Hill, she added, “But as someone so proud of being an activist, am I going to feel proud of myself just running away from, and leaving everyone else here to live under a completely racist, sexist, hateful a**hole? You can’t leave everyone else to fend for themselves.”