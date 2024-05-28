Here's Why Melania Trump Was 'Angry' and Gave Zero Damn About Donald Trump's Indictment

Melania Trump reportedly wasn't as calm as she appeared to be, particularly after her husband, Donald Trump, was indicted on felony charges, including the Hush Money case involving an adult star. Apparently, the former First Lady despised her husband for his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels and refused to be by his side at the arraignment speech.

According to a report by People, the Slovenian couldn't stand her husband's infidelity and decided to only focus on herself and her teenage son, Barron Trump. The Republican candidate's wife didn't seem to give a damn while he awaited his indictment over his 2016 Hush Money case. Away from the drama, the 53-year-old continued her routine in the former First Couple's Palm Beach home despite the mounting legal issues looming over her husband's head.

A social source informed the outlet, "Melania is leading her own life and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality or bad things about her husband." However, the source clarified that her silence isn't an indication of her support for Trump's alleged extramarital affair.

"She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," the source added. "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."

The former model neither stood by her husband's side during his first court appearance nor accompanied him to Mar-a-Lago for his post-arraignment speech. Meanwhile, Trump rambled, "I have a son here who's done a great job, and I have another son here who's done a great job…and Tiffany and Ivanka."

Trump on stage in Mar-a-Lago hours after arraignment on criminal charges in NY.



Melania & Ivanka do not appear to be here.



Don Jr, Eric & Tiffany are.



+Roger Stone, MTG, Gaetz, Rosendale, Ronny Jackson, Kari Lake, Lindell, campaign team. pic.twitter.com/hwHcTDCRvZ — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) April 5, 2023

He continued, "And Barron will be great someday. He's tall. He is tall, and he's smart." However, it was worth noting that not once did the GOP front-runner give a shoutout to his wife, Melania. "But I have a great family, and they've done a fantastic job, and we appreciate it very much," emphasizing, "They've gone through hell."

Although this raised many questions, she remained tight-lipped throughout the accusations and constant media scrutiny. The source also said she was upset by Daniels' allegations about her husband since at least 2018 after reports circulated that Trump allegedly arranged a $130,000 payment through his once right-hand and attorney, Michael Cohen. Initially, Cohen denied the allegations but later confessed in court to the crime.

To refresh people's memory, Daniels filed three defamation lawsuits against Trump and openly accepted her sexual encounter with the former president in 2006, a year after he married his now-wife Melania. She's a renowned name in the adult film industry, and after the indictment, she gave several interviews recalling her first meeting with the now-77-year-old, reports Reuters.

However, the former First Lady, Melania, preferred a life of privacy, particularly after her husband was held accountable. The source said, "They [Melania and Trump] still see friends for dinner at the club, but live separately and do what they want on their own. They don't spend that much time together."

However, the insider explained, "[Melania] wants to ignore it and hopes it will pass, but she doesn't sympathize with Donald's plight." But she's living her life in Palm Beach. "Despite what happens to Donald, she will be fine. She is well taken care of."

