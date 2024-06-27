Here’s Why Megyn Kelly Attacked Hillary Clinton for Being a ‘Waste of Time'

In a feisty episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, journalist Megyn Kelly took aim at former First Lady and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, mocking her recent New York Times op-ed and upcoming book. Kelly, alongside Maureen Callahan of the Daily Mail, navigated Clinton’s media presence, scrutinizing everything from her book cover to her political commentary. Kelly and Callahan started with a critique of the cover of Clinton’s new book, Something Lost, Something Gained.

Kelly quipped, "The amount of free touching on this face. I haven't seen since Joan Rivers had her 15th surgery. God, love Joan. This? I don't know what she's trying to be with this soft focus." Callahan chimed in, "The retoucher deserves a huge raise. This is a much more soft, welcoming, friendly, I suppose ... Although again, self-awareness, 'Something Lost'... I wonder what that was… The woman who wrote a book called 'What Happened?' Like marveling over all the external forces that could have caused her loss in a presidential election that was handed to her on a silver platter."

The conversation then turned to Clinton’s op-ed in the New York Times, where she talked about the struggles of debating former President Donald Trump. Clinton wrote that any attempt to refute his remarks would be a 'waste of time' as he 'starts with nonsense and then digresses into blather.' Kelly mocked Clinton’s stance and remarked, "Why aren't you the president if you're so smart about how to debate Trump? Asking for a friend."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Carlos Alvarez

As per OK! Magazine, Kelly also exclaimed, "It didn't work out for you. But she comes in like the elder stateswoman, like you can do it perfectly is really what she's arguing. And it won't help because you can't debate this insane man. These are just insults. Actually, what he [Trump] did was he got out there and said you'd be in jail if he were in charge, and people loved the challenge of power of somebody who'd been considered untouchable. You in the meantime, as we now know, were cheating behind the scenes of these debates. He was not cheating with the Russians or anyone else. And he was raising issues that really mattered to working-class and middle-class America, whom she totally ignored. None of that is in the op-ed."

As per The Wrap, the episode also made a U-turn and recalled Clinton’s recent appearances on late-night talk shows, where she urged voters to support President Joe Biden. Kelly remarked, "Get over yourself. You don't matter. Do what's right for the global citizenry, which is clearly to elect 'the compassionate one with the heart,' The guy who skipped Officer Jonathan Diller’s funeral, that fallen cop got shot by somebody who had been under arrest of 21 times…The one who kept checking his watch as the bodies returned from Afghanistan at Dover Air Force Base, that’s ‘the compassionate one’ just in case you weren’t paying attention.”