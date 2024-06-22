Here's Why Meghan Markle Was Once Allegedly 'Forced' to Apologize to Princess Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is best known for her role as Rachel Zane on the hit drama series Suits. Her career as an actress was put on hold after she fell in love and married Prince Harry, and she is now a member of the British Royal Family. She and her sister-in-law, Princess Kate Middleton, have a very similar love story but don’t get along as greatly.

The princesses might’ve had the same fairytale ending, but they didn’t seem to have bonded as well as they’d like to despite being cordial in public. The primary reason was 'getting off on the wrong foot.' Their alleged silent feud can be traced back to 2018, leaving Markle in a weird predicament to apologize to the Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry released a bombshell memoir that discussed his relationship with the rest of his royal family, including his older brother, Prince William, and their father, King Charles. Moreover, it also took careful note of the altercation or, rather, 'misunderstanding' between his wife and his sister-in-law.

According to reports by The Mirror UK, Markle and Middleton’s strife began in 2018 during an Easter celebration. In his book, Prince Harry recounted when both couples went on sort of a double date for tea at Notts Cottage to talk about why the two wives got off on the 'wrong foot.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Prince Harry claimed that for the first 10 minutes, they each engaged in very minimal conversation, barely avoiding the elephant in the room. That’s when his wife decided to speak up and clear the air once and for all.

Prince Harry wrote suggestively from his wife’s perspective, “Meg then acknowledged the tension among the four of us and ventured that it might go back to those early days when she’d first joined the family - a misunderstanding that had almost passed without notice.” He continued to explain the ordeal, saying, “Kate thought Meg had wanted her fashion contacts. But Meg had her own.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

As per Markle's beloved husband, it might’ve been the reason why “They’d got off the wrong foot.” Moreover, he added Markle’s response, noting, “Everything got magnified by the wedding and those infernal bridesmaids dresses.” Both Markle and her husband thought all that was water under the bridge, and apparently, it wasn’t why Middleton was disgruntled. The Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, were reportedly 'upset' about not receiving presents for Easter.

#PrinceHarry to the Royal Family: "what I’d really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife. Because you know what you did, and I NOW (👀) know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean, and then we could all move on."#Spare pic.twitter.com/nQFGxqY7nU — Anna 🌸 (@anna_itsonlyme) January 13, 2023

Prince Harry appeared to be conflicted and couldn’t recall the tradition with his dear brother. Puzzled, he wrote, “Easter presents? Was that a thing? Willy and I had never exchanged Easter presents.” Furthermore, Prince Harry did remember his father, King Charles, making a 'big deal' of the day but mentioned there were never any talks about exchanging presents.

Despite Prince Harry’s befuddlement, he insinuates that he and Markle were forced to apologize to his brother and the princess. While the problem might’ve evaporated, neither royal member has commented about their current sentiments for the other. However, the question remains: Will Markle and Middleton ever reconcile, or will they remain strictly civil in the public eye?

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 8, 2024. It has since been updated.