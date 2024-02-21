Here's Why Meghan Markle Was 'Not Invited Back' for 'Suits' Reboot Amid Royal Family Drama

A close acquaintance of Suits creator has revealed that Meghan Markle will not be returning for the show's remake. It has been announced that the Duchess of Sussex has not received an invitation to return for the impending comeback of the popular series. As reported by The Mirror, the show creator- Aaron Korsh, does not intend to feature Markle's character in the forthcoming Los Angeles-based spinoff.

His latest project for NBC's Suits: L.A. spinoff, which will feature a fresh set of characters in a West Coast company. At this time, there are no plans to offer the Duchess of Sussex any jobs, despite rumors of a return to acting. According to reports, the showrunner wants his new adaptation to succeed independently of the previous cast members of the critically acclaimed Netflix original series. Rachael Harris, the former actor from Suits and close friend of Korsh, revealed the news live on camera at the 11th Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) Awards in Beverly Hills.

Harris said, "Well, this is the thing -the only thing I know the truth is, is that Aaron Korsh who created the original Suits I know personally: and of course when I got wind that they were doing a Suits LA I was like, okay, so when am I working? And he was very clear with me that no one from the previous cast is going to be in Suits LA." She further added, "He didn't say that there couldn't be a crossover or there couldn't be a cameo appearance from one of us at some point. But he said this is its own entity. Much like all the CSIs and all the Bruckheimers, right? Where they have CSI, Vegas, Los Angeles, on the moon everywhere. So I feel confident that they want this to soar on its own without any of the original cast. That doesn't mean that we won't pop in. He has not said anything to me about Megan popping in. We don't talk about the Duchess. It's rude. She has enough going on. You know what I mean? Let's leave her alone for God's sake. Right."

It was revealed in October 2023 that the Suits world is purportedly growing. For the unnamed project, Korsh and NBCUniversal are collaborating; this will not be a revival or spin-off of the original series. To commemorate the fifth anniversary of the series ending, a few cast members from Suits will reunite at the ATX TV Festival. The Duchess of Sussex discussed her former show's rising fame while strolling the red carpet at Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles at the end of last year. She exclaimed to Variety, "Isn’t that wild? It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."