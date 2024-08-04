Here’s Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want to Protect Their Kids From the 'Terrifying' Internet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come forward with their word on the dangers lurking online and how parenting can help combat it. Opening up on cyber abuse the Duke and Duchess spoke on the perils of the online space that has the potential to induce suicide among youngsters. In an interview with the CBS host Jane Pauley the former royalty shared how as parents protecting children from self-harm should be amongst the top priorities for all the parents.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Esiebo

In their appearance, the young parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet also shared their dynamics with them. The Suits star said, "Our kids are young, they're three and five, they're amazing, but all you want to do as parents is protect them. She was 'just happy to be able to be a part of change for good. And so as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good." The Duke follows her as the interviewer further asks, "you hope that when your children ask for help, someone is there to give it," saying only "if you know to help."

Harry continued, "At this point, we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder," as he emphasized the need to learn how one should deal with those inflicted with cyberbullying. Adding on he said, "And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this," expressing his fear. According to Parade, this is their first joint interview since the groundbreaking Oprah interview back in 2021.

This is great! I am so glad that the great work they do for others is getting platformed!



Love how much they give back to others! — Tylie (@TylieTwo) August 1, 2024

The founders of the charitable Archewell Foundation shared their plans to help parents who have trouble dealing with their children facing online negativity. The foundation will soon be launching a new program, The Parents Network to assist viewers with detailed parenting for building healthy relationships. Recently, Harry told an interviewer on ITV that he fears his wife may get attacked back in the UK due to the tabloid news. "It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read," he said.

Did Jane ask them about their own little crew who bully on their behalf, known the Sussex Squad? Unless they answer that and call out their own fan base, anything they say on the matter of online harm is utterly meaningless. — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) August 1, 2024

"And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country," Princess Diana's younger son added. Speaking about his experience with the paparazzi and tabloids after marrying Markle he said, "It felt like harassment. It felt horrible then. It feels horrible now." He also shared his reasons for filing a legal lawsuit against the media houses back in the UK which ended up in his favor with the platform as reported by BBC.