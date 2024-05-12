Here’s Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Skipped Making Long-Awaited Met Gala Debut This Year

The absence of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 2024 Met Gala has ignited curiosity among fans, wondering why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted out of this highly anticipated event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on the first Monday in May. One of the primary reasons for their absence is their packed schedule. The couple who currently resides in Montecito, California, often mingling with Hollywood elites, had fans eagerly anticipating their debut at the Met Gala. However, their absence was attributed to their other engagements and responsibilities.

On the day of the Met Gala, Markle and Harry were celebrating a prominent milestone: their son’s fifth birthday. It’s no surprise that they chose to prioritize this special occasion, likely hosting a grand celebration at their Montecito mansion. Moreover, Prince Harry had a crucial work commitment in London just days after the Met Gala. He was scheduled to fly from America to England to attend a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. As the co-founder of this event, which supports injured and sick military personnel and veterans, Prince Harry was expected to play a significant role in the service, including delivering a reading.

Moreover, the royal couple is collaborating with Netflix on two upcoming shows. Markle’s show will revolve around lifestyle, gardening, cooking, and entertaining, aligning with her brand's theme. Meanwhile, Prince Harry is working on a documentary series shedding light on the world of competitive polo, a sport he's passionately involved in, as reported by Mirror.

In other news, sources are claiming that Prince Harry and Markle have “ruined” Charles’ first year as king. According to the reports of royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, “The facts simply are with Harry and Megan that after ‘Spare,’ enough was enough, so he had them evicted from Frogmore Cottage, and I don’t think they expected it. And they certainly didn’t like it. But the revelations in ‘Spare,’ and not only the attacks on the royal family in that book and in the interviews surrounding it, which large numbers of people watched, of course, that Harry was responsible for, and it was his memoir,” as per the New York Post.

Fitzwilliams further added, “‘Spare’ was so badly planned, you felt that he’d not had advice, but to attack Queen Camilla was clearly a red line, as was pointed out by the press that he’s so hostile to. Therefore the king needed to act as he did…There’s no doubt that evicting the Sussexes from their domicile in the UK was something that showed immense royal displeasure…it was absolutely right to have done it. There’s also no doubt that the row with her with Omid Scobie later in the year and all of that was also very, very unhelpful. But what one’s not going to get now and the Sussexes monetize their connections with the royal family. They will forever, it seems, be in the news, and precisely how they behave and what they decide to do a matter for them obviously.”