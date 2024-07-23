Here's Why Many Accused Michelle Obama of Being 'Jealous' of Melania Trump

A TikTok user once stirred up controversy by claiming Michelle Obama and other former first ladies are "jealous" of Melania Trump. This accusation came in the wake of Rosalynn Carter's funeral, where Trump stood out in a light gray coat among a sea of black attire. The memorial service, held in Atlanta on November 28, brought together high-profile mourners. Former President Jimmy Carter joined President Joe Biden, former President Bill Clinton, and past first ladies in the front row. As photos from the event circulated online, Trump's outfit choice sparked discussion.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brynn Anderson-Pool

TikTok user @republicanlatina03 shared her thoughts in a video. She declared, "[They're] just jealous of Melania Trump and this just proves that the jealousy continues." The user showed a photo of Trump walking ahead of Obama and Laura Bush. She added, "That's why they hate her, because they can't be her. You hate what you cannot be. Melania Trump... is beautiful as always, super gorgeous." The TikTok user also pointed out a photo where sunlight fell on Trump. She claimed, "From all the darkness in the room, the only one who had that light was Melania Trump." She interpreted this as a sign, saying "light is the truth and it's a hope."

These comments sparked debate online. Some agreed, while others highlighted the achievements of the other first ladies. TikTok user @mrsjean01 countered the claims. She said, "Michelle Obama? Michelle Obama is probably the most decorated first lady ever... She is the forever first lady and you think that she is jealous of Melania?" @mrsjean01 emphasized Michelle Obama's education. "Michelle Obama graduated from Harvard Law School. She got her PhD. She got her doctorate," she stated. In contrast, she asked, "What Melania Trump got? Not a damn thing!"

YES or NO? Was Melania Trump DISRESPECTFUL for being the only former First Lady not dressed in BLACK for Rosalynn Carter's funeral? pic.twitter.com/0PrPxgHQFU — QUE DIZZLE(D) 🇺🇲💙🌊🏳️‍🌈 (@dizzle_que) November 29, 2023

The TikTok user also criticized Melania's choice of attire for the funeral. "No, she's the idiot—the only person in there that didn't wear black that is clearly supposed to be worn, is the preferred color when you're going to a... funeral," she said. This isn't the first time Trump has faced controversy. In 2016, she was accused of plagiarizing parts of Obama's 2008 speech at the Republican National Convention. A Trump campaign staff writer later took responsibility for the mistake.

Liberal journalists sparked controversy over former first lady Melania Trump wearing a black and white coat to Rosalynn Carter's funeral.



It's funny how they miss the fact that Hillary Clinton wore a similar black and white coat to Barbara Bush's funeral.



Diane Gottsman, an… pic.twitter.com/PvZFOvvlRx — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) November 29, 2023

Fox News host Jesse Watters attempted to defend Melania's outfit choice. He showed photos of other first ladies wearing non-black attire at past funerals. However, it's worth noting that in those cases, the women wore black underneath their coats, as per Newsweek. Interestingly, Obama has spoken about her relationship with Trump in the past. In her memoir Becoming, Obama wrote that she offered help to Trump, just as Bush had done for her. When asked if Trump had reached out, Obama simply replied, "No, she hasn't."

Trump's team responded to this. Her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, stated, "Mrs. Trump is a strong and independent woman who has been navigating her role as First Lady in her own way. When she needs advice on any issue, she seeks it from her professional team within the White House," as per CNN. The two women have met in person only three times since the 2016 election. These encounters include a tea invitation at the White House, Inauguration Day, and Barbara Bush's memorial service.