Here’s Why Kourtney Kardashian Moved in With Travis Barker Nearly 2 Years After Their Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian, 45, and Travis Barker, 48, have taken a prominent step in their relationship by finally moving in together, nearly two years after their wedding. The couple who have been vocal about their unique approach to cohabitation, are now living together under one roof as they welcomed their baby boy, Rocky Thirteen, born in November 2023. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, she spilled the tea behind their decision to finally move in together.

As per People magazine, she said, “Travis and I have really been taking our time to figure out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces. It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now. We are going to move into his house which is a block away and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living under one roof with the baby.”

The decision to merge households is not just about the couple’s comfort but also about blending their families. Kardashian shares three children with her ex Scott Disick— Reign, Mason, and Penelope. Meanwhile, Barker has three children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler— Landon, Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. The couple’s commitment to creating a nurturing environment for their children is visible in their careful planning. During a tour of Barker’s house, Kardashian flaunted the Halloween decorations and gave Kris Jenner a glimpse of the nursery for Rocky. To follow in his father's footsteps, she added, “He is going to get used to some drums.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has opened up about their living situation. In an October 2022 interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she explained, "We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids, and what life looks like now. For the most part, we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house. We want our kids to feel comfortable. They have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part and...they each have their rooms. We are a block away," as reported by Page Six.

Barker had previously given Architectural Digest a tour of his home, expressing his plans to make it more accommodating for Kardashian’s children. He remarked, "Kourtney has a great house a block away from here. Right now I'm just planning to convert my home studio into a bunk room so that her kids are comfortable here. In the future, I suppose we will wait to find something better than what we have."