Here's Why Kim Kardashian Went to Meet Kanye West With Their Daughter North West

Kim Kardashian has set her differences aside from her ex-husband, Kanye West, and showed up alongside their daughter, North West, at his music video shoot. It is no secret that the 10-year-old is very much attached to her father and often joins him at his rap rehearsals.

The divorce hasn't been smooth sailing for both Kardashian and West and neither did the co-parenting. The former couple parted ways when Ye was neck-deep in controversies, including his anti-semitic remarks on X, formerly Twitter. Within two months of separation, the rapper secretly tied the knot with now-wife Bianca Censori.

Meanwhile, North has been close to her father, and she proved to be the bridge between her parents. The preteen was present at Ye's new album launch, Vultures, and performed on stage. Now, the young rapper in the making made her directorial debut in West's upcoming music video promo along with her girl gang, per The Sun.

Both Kardashian and West previously reunited for a dinner date alongside their children- 10-year-old North, who gathered with her school friends to dine, and the rest of their three children. The beauty mogul came out in an all-black outfit, minimal makeup, and long black tresses were left open.

Meanwhile, West also showed up in jeans, a jacket, and boots in the same hue and a full-face mask. North, who was the star of the night, also matched her parents in a black outfit. The controversial rapper and the reality star seemed to have found a middle ground for their kid's sake.

The Hulu star said on their show The Kardashians that every time she saw Ye on the internet, she suffered an anxiety attack. During season 3 of the reality drama, the SKIMS mogul told her mother, Kris Jenner, how Ye's erratic actions overwhelmed her.

She said in a confessional, "There's been a lot going on with Kanye right now … I think at this point, I just assume everything I text Kanye is gonna be put on the internet. I think I can handle anything; I just get really heartbroken for my mom that she has to deal with so much from so many different sides."

Kardashian further lamented, "Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post… he has made up the most insane narrative about you, and the tape, and we stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies."

However, as they say, time is the best healer. The entrepreneur reflected on her past in July 2023 and admitted that she's finally at peace. "I'm really at peace with it," confessed Kardashian. "There's so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and my divorce. I've kept every single Yeezy," per PEOPLE.

She continued, "I love my life, but it's time to do something different, and I just need a minute," adding, "It's like the memories; it's sad." While Kardashian spoke openly about her emotions, Ye quickly moved on with Censori, and since then, he's been globetrotting with her, not shying away from controversies.