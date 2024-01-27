Here's Why Kim Kardashian Regrets Allowing Daughter North West to Use Beauty Products at Age 5

Kim Kardashian, the famous mogul, recently delved into the realm of makeup with the launch of her Skkn by Kim line. However, even the beauty queen herself has moments she looks back on with a touch of regret, specifically when it comes to her 10-year-old daughter, North West. In a candid chat on the launch of Skkn by Kim, she shared insights into her regret of North’s early introduction to makeup. She shared, “My littlest one’s too little [to wear makeup] and I don’t let her. I look back and there are times when I remember I let my daughter [North] wear a red lip once for Christmas. Would I do that now? Probably not.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

As per Page Six, the reference was to Christmas 2018 when a then 5-year-old North flaunted bright red lipstick at the Kardashian family’s annual Christmas Eve celebration. Despite some backlash from fans who thought North was too young for such makeup lools. Kim defended the choice, exclaiming, “She picked it though! It’s a special occasion!”

In 2019, Kim revealed that Kanye West, North’s father, had intervened and posed a ban on his daughter wearing color cosmetics. “He changed all the rules. I’d let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something. If she’s wearing a black dress, I'd let her have black lipstick. I kind of got in trouble for that, so it’s now no more makeup.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

As per Daily Mail, fast forward to the present, and while Kim may have loosened up a bit, allowing her daughters to explore her beauty collection, she remains cautious. “You know what, they are always trying to use everything that I have in my drawers. I think it’s a fun game for them. It’s art for them to try to do makeup, which is so fun for me to watch. They want to play with their friends and do it, and then they want to wash it right off. I’m down for the artistry. I think it’s fun when they’re trying it all and expressing themselves.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stefanie Keenan

When asked if she envisions passing down Skkn by Kim to her daughters, Kim revealed, “Chicago and North will have their ideas of what they want to do. I would love them to be involved, but I also want them to do whatever makes them happy. And that could be not in the beauty business and that would be OK with me.” Skkn by Kim's recent makeup launch includes a neutral eyeshadow palette, matte lipsticks in various nude shades, and lip liners to complement the lip colors. She shared, “I feel like my vision is finally getting realized. When I launched with the name SKKN BY KIM, I think people thought, ‘Oh, it's just skincare.’ But I always knew we were working on all of the products so that it could be everything, just all the essentials you need to enhance your best skin, your best self.”