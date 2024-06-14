Here's Why Kendall Jenner Spent Most of Her School Days 'Crying' Over Kylie Jenner

When Kendall Jenner recalled her childhood, it involved a lot of tears for the supermodel because of her sister Kylie Jenner. Back in 2018, she appeared in an interview with Daniel Chetrit of ZAZA WORLD RADIO and the now-28-year-old revealed the vulnerable side of her teenage years where she used to sit inside her room and cry her heart out comparing herself to Kylie.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

"I remember there was a time when I was in middle school, even high school a little bit, I didn't have that many friends," Kendall remembered. "I was sitting in my room a lot of days crying because Kylie had so many friends, and I didn't know what to do, and it's gonna make me emotional right now. I really was like, 'I'm never gonna have friends.'" as per E! News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

On the other hand, Kylie was a social butterfly. She quickly made friends and often hung out with them while Kendall struggled to face people because of her insecurities. Her anxiety would kick in whenever she mingled with the crowd. Consequently, she found solace in horseback riding, a skill not many teenagers pick up but little did she know it'd become her ultimate skill.

The supermodel told the host, Daniel, "I would just sit with my horses and I'd go ride all day. I'm not kidding. I ride from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. I would ride all my trainer horses because I had nothing better to do during the summer." Also, she scared her family whenever the opportunity arose. Daniel revealed, "Yo, I just wanna say, Kenny would tell me that she used to wait for Kylie to come home, to turn a corner, she would wait behind the couch for an hour and a half, to scare her."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

However, as time went by, Kendall fortunately found her loyal tribe, and surprisingly, her circle grew bigger than Kylie. "I really was like, 'I'm never gonna have friends', and to look at my life now. It's so crazy," she marveled at her own transformation. Although, the billionaire is still the people-person, their social lives have changed and, in a way, they "flipped roles."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen

"It's crazy cause I really never thought that I would have more friends than Kylie... not that that's ever a competition or should be anything we'd ... I don't want that to come off weird, but again, she's so happy with the life she's living," explained Kendall.

Kendall opened up about her anxiety and how it affected her conscience. In an episode of the family's reality show The Kardashians from 2023, the Hulu personality shared her struggle, "I think I was about like, eight, from what I remember. But I thought there was like, something physically wrong with me," as per PEOPLE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Furthermore, she noted that people back then didn't talk about anxiety and mental conditions as they do now. "I never knew that that's what that was until later in life being like, 'Oh, that's what that was that whole time.' And I had no clue."