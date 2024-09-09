Here's Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Never Wear Diana's Tiara Despite Her 'Letter of Wishes'

Princess Diana wore the iconic Spencer Tiara on her wedding day in 1981. However, neither Kate Middleton nor Meghan Markle has ever worn the gorgeous piece of jewelry. The Spencer Tiara belongs to Diana's mother's side of the family. It's been in the Spencer family for about a century. Diana's father, John Spencer, inherited it, and now her brother, Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, owns it.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anwar Hussein

Diana wrote a 'letter of wishes' before her death which divided her jewelry collection. The letter stated, "I would like you to allocate all my jewelry...to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it. I leave the exact division of the jewelry to your discretion." However, the Spencer Tiara wasn't part of Diana's personal collection and remained with the Spencer family. Lauren Kiehna of The Court Jeweller explained, "While she was Princess of Wales, Diana often borrowed the tiara from her father and her brother [Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer], who still owns it now." The tiara's future is already planned. Kiehna explained, "Eventually, it will be passed along with the rest of the family estate to Earl Spencer's son, Viscount Althorp," as per Marie Claire.

personally the spencer tiara is my favorite tiara ever and not only because it was princess diana’s bridal tiara but because i love the floral details and the heart in the center. pic.twitter.com/hBaBRqMdI3 — angie°❀⋆.ೃ࿔*:･ (@blondebunnydoll) August 22, 2024

As such Middleton and Markle have never worn it and can only do so if Earl Spencer chooses to loan it to them. Middleton and Markle wore royal tiaras on their wedding days but from Queen Elizabeth II's collection. Queen Mary's 1932 diamond bandeau was the choice for Markle, while Middleton went for the Cartier Halo Tiara commissioned by George VI in 1936. The Spencer Tiara holds immense sentimental value. It was worn by both of Diana's sisters, Jane and Sarah, at their weddings. In 2018, Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale, also wore it on her big day.

Despite not wearing the same, Middleton and Markle often honor Diana through the late princess' other jewelry. Middleton wears Diana's sapphire engagement ring, while Markle's engagement ring includes two diamonds from Diana's collection. Prince Harry designed the ring himself. The Spencer Tiara is not just sentimental– it's valuable too. Diamond expert, Max Stone, from Stephen Stone Jewelers evaluated its worth. "Based on the selling price of a similar Spencer family tiara, I'd estimate this piece to be worth around £400,000. With its incredible detail and the high-quality diamonds, not to mention its popularity, this is no doubt a very valuable heirloom."

Interestingly, Diana often preferred the Spencer Tiara over royal pieces. In her marriage, she also received Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara as a wedding gift. It was reportedly lighter and more comfortable to wear. Kristian Spofforth, head of London jewelry at Sotheby's, recently handled the tiara for an exhibition. He shared his experience, "There are pieces that you hold, and you do get a slight chill. It's amazing because of its provenance and Diana– there's a tangible sense of its history, power, and influence," as per Entertainment Daily.