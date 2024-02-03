Here’s Why Kate Middleton Allegedly “Argued for Years” With Husband Prince William

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton had allegedly been at loggerheads with her husband, Prince William. According to the royal insiders, the 42-year-old is "heartbroken" over Prince William's decision to send their 10-year-old son Prince George to single-sex Eton College when he turns 13.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Stillwell

Speculations were rife around December 2023 that Middleton was upset with her husband's choice. The Princess of Wales was reportedly against Eton College (William's preference) and instead favored Malborough College in Wiltshire, where she went, as reported by Daily Mail.

The reason cited by the royal source is Middleton "hates" single-sex schools. She was sent to an all-girls boarding school, Downe House in Berkshire, and didn't like her time there. She was a constant target of the bullies, hence she don't want the same for her son, George.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

The Princess toured the £47,000-a-year co-ed institute twice in a row in one month- the second time with her husband, Prince Williams, and the 10-year-old. However, the final decision has been made to send George to Eton like his father and uncle, Prince Harry, after the young boy turns 13.

However, the thought of sending her son to boarding school is painful for Middleton. Another source told In Touch Weekly that she's "heartbroken" by the decision. It has been the royal tradition to send boys off to Eton since it's considered the most prestigious boarding school in the world, standing for 600 years.

Despite that, the source claims Middleton is not ready to let her 10-year-old go. "Kate thinks sending him to such a stiff, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernize the monarchy. Plus, she'll miss George desperately. She and William argued about it for years, but he has finally won."

Since Prince William frequently narrated his "good times" at Eton to George, the boy seems thrilled to follow suit in his family's footsteps. The 41-year-old would tell George about how he was the captain of the swimming team and his house football squad and was also elected a prefect in the ultra-exclusive Eton Society. "He wants to be just like his father," revealed the source.

Middleton accepted her son's wish and "finally gave in." However, this didn't calm her down. The royal insider added, "But she's still heartbroken. She was bullied at her first boarding school and can't bear the thought of George suffering through that." The mother of three is set to be by her son's side for the 150-minute verbal and mental reasoning entrance exam.

The source noted Eton Colleg is barely a nine-minute drive from their new home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor. "It's boarding only, but close enough that George would be able to come home on weekends. At least they'll still have some family time, and he can bond with his siblings," similar to their father who would join the queen for tea since she was close by.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Aaron Chown

Perks aside, Middleton still isn't at ease with the decision. The source concluded, "But it still seems as if her family is being torn apart. There's also the worry that William will insist the other two kids be shipped off next."