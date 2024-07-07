Here’s Why Kanye West Once Called Daughter North “Worse Than the Internet”

In the Kardashian-West household, once there was a tiny yet formidable boss who wasn’t Kanye West. Despite his personality, Kanye often finds himself answering to his fashion-savvy daughter, North West. Back then, in a candid interview, Kanye revealed that his oldest child’s design whims often turn him into her assistant.

He recalled, “There’s times when North will want to design a bubble wrap dress in the morning, and I become her assistant designer for 20 minutes. She be screaming at me, ‘You didn’t hold the plastic right, you never gonna sell no clothes like this.’ It’s a 5-year-old talking about I’m never going to sell no clothes, saying I’m not a good designer. I’m like, ‘Damn, you worse than the Internet, North. C’mon now. Somebody gonna buy these brown sweatshirts.'”

As per W magazine, for Kanye, the experience is humbling. Known for his bold declarations, such as calling himself a god and announcing a presidential run, he finds his daughter’s unfiltered feedback grounding.

He said, “I can be the boss talking these Trump-level vogue quotes to my team and stuff, but [having kids] humbles you because I work for my daughter. I work for my kids. I can’t talk them out of the way they feel, because they haven’t been programmed yet to know what’s right. They just know what they feel. I love that you see this reflection of yourself in your kids. I will say, I’ll never trust anybody that’s really rich and got no kids. Because they could be so extremely selfish. It’s really just about them.”

Kanye’s connection with the North extends beyond their home banters. Recently, North made a noteworthy appearance in Kanye’s music video Talking / Once Again. for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. She raps in the song, “It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie. Don't tryna test me / It's gonna get messy / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me.”

As per People magazine, in an interview, North expressed her ambitions of becoming a basketball player, rapper, and artist. She also dreams of one day owning her parents’ businesses, Yeezy and SKIMS, demonstrating a blend of entrepreneurial spirit and creative passion inherited from both her parents.

She said, "A basketball player, a rapper, um...Well when I was 7 I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don't want to be a boxer. I'm going to do art on the side. When I'm like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."