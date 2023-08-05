Here's Why Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus Have Been Banned From Performing or Setting Foot in China

For all famous celebrities, being well-behaved in public can truly build a rapport with the rest of the world. This is to empower celebs to expand their horizons on an international level. However, when these very famed idols aren't at their absolute best in public, it has cutbacks and serious consequences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Also Read: Justin Bieber May Finally Remove His Angel Tattoo of Selena Gomez After Five Years of Marriage to Hailey

To the point where one could get banned from performing in a foreign country in front of an augmented crowd of people. Take a look at the biggest examples of two of the biggest celebrities. And how their actions have led them to be banned in other countries.

Justin Bieber:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

It's certainly hard to believe that Bieber would be denied entry, let alone be banned, in a whole other country. The Baby singer has paved his path through the years by producing breathtaking albums that cope with modern-day sound and acoustics with respect to vocal personification. His first song went viral on YouTube, which was all but a stepping stone for Bieber's career to explode from thereon.

Also Read: When Hailey Bieber Made Fun of Husband Justin Bieber's Old Picture With Rihanna

He went on to become a pioneer at just 15 years of age. After which he has only gone higher in his career. Bieber went on to win several Grammy awards and even obtain a platinum record in the past. His fandom is unfathomable and spreads across the globe.

While the Love Yourself singer is often very kind and humble in public, stopping to take pictures with his fans and surprising them, there have been times when that wasn't the case and things did get out of hand. This led him to be banned from ever performing in China.

Also Read: Check Out Justin Bieber’s Hits Inspired by Ex Girlfriend Selena Gomez and Wife Hailey Bieber

#Thursday #thursdayvibes #Music #musician #MusicBNK48 #MUSICDAY #MUSICFAIR July 21st: Today in 2017, Justin Bieber was banned from singing in China. In a statement, the ministry said it was not appropriate to allow in entertainers who have engaged in "bad behavior." ReTWeet pic.twitter.com/M6Ply4H3I1 — J&M's Record (@JandMsRecord) July 21, 2022

In 2017, while Bieber was touring the rest of the world, a fan asked Beijing's Culture Bureau why the Cold Water singer couldn't be in their country. To which a spokesperson shockingly revealed that he was "NOT SUITABLE" to perform in front of a Chinese audience.

Today in music 2017! Justin Bieber is banned from playing in China by Beijing's Culture Bureau on the grounds of engaging in "bad behavior." What do YOU think? 🧐



#todayinmusic #the500podcast #fleecearmy #justinbieber pic.twitter.com/lbcVybDama — the500podcast (@the500podcast) July 21, 2021

At the beginning of the statement, the spokesperson acknowledged Bieber's accomplishments. "Justin Bieber is a gifted singer," claimed the spokesperson. In continuation, it was mentioned that due to "bad behavior", Bieber wasn't 'suitable to perform in their country just yet.

Justin Bieber is banned from China in order to 'purify' the nation. pic.twitter.com/78sPBJwguc — Informative & Interesting (@geniusbrain_in) May 10, 2020

"In order to maintain order in the Chinese market and purify the Chinese performance environment, it is not suitable to bring in badly behaved entertainers." In conclusion, the government genuinely wishes Bieber would improve his behavior. "We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public."

Miley Cyrus

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Sciulli

Miley Cyrus is renowned for having a bold and expressive personality. The singer and actress isn't afraid to be her authentic and incredible self. And refuses to conform to being anything other than herself. The singer rose to fame shortly after Hannah Montana made its debut on the Disney Channel. Besides that, Cyrus comes from a very gifted family.

Her father Billy Ray Cyrus, was a sensational country music singer, while her mother Tish Cyrus, is a gifted interior designer. Miley's sister, Noah Cyrus also followed the family business and is a well-accomplished singer who's on her way to accomplishing great things like her sister.

7) Miley Cyrus

Banned from China for this pic pic.twitter.com/0RR7Mbxam4 — O̷c̷t̷o̷b̷e̷a̷s̷t̷🤠 (@dapothewitty) July 21, 2023

However, Cyrus does have a history of being disrespectful and badly behaving in public, which is why it was no surprise when she got banned from China just like Bieber. In 2009, the Wrecking Ball singer was caught 'teasing' Asian people in a picture with her friends. She pulled her eyelids to the sides and had a slight frown on her face to make her 'appear' Asian. She posted the 'racially insensitive' picture on Instagram, which quickly became a hot topic of conversation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Shortly after the incident, even before Cyrus could issue a formal apology, the Chinese government released a statement that specifically mentioned not wanting anything to do with Cyrus. According to a statement issued by Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi, since the incident, The Last Song actress is no longer considered an ally or guest in their country.

"Miss Cyrus has made it clear she is no friend of China or anyone of East Asian descent. We have no interest in further polluting our children's minds with her American ignorance," said the diplomat in his statement. The Flowers singer is banned to this day. The government even went to the extent of banning all things Cyrus, including merch and songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

After the incident, Cyrus extended her heartfelt apology on the platform and pleaded with the Asian community to forgive her. She explains in a statement that she felt deeply ashamed of her actions and that she's working on becoming a better person. She also apologized to the government of China for hurting their sentiments. "I have learned a valuable lesson from this and know that sometimes my actions can be unintentionally hurtful." reads Cyrus's statement.

References:

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-40681026#:~:text=Canadian%20pop%20star%20Justin%20Bieber,engaged%20in%20%22bad%20behaviour.%22

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jul/21/justin-bieber-banned-from-china-bad-behaviour-purify-discontent

https://www.goalcast.com/justin-bieber-reveals-the-truth-behind-his-bad-behavior/

https://www.tvguide.com/news/justin-bieber-downward-spiral-1068373/

https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2020/10/16/why-is-miley-cyrus-banned-from-china/

https://www.nme.com/blogs/nme-blogs/what-links-miley-cyrus-bez-and-marilyn-manson-777262#KEMRbSObySLga663.99

https://ew.com/news/celebs-banned-from-other-countries/

More from Inquisitr

Despite Justin Bieber's Huge Success, Fans Count These Three Tracks Of His as Their Least Favorite

When Justin Bieber Said Hailey Bieber Has an Amazing Natural Fragrance, "Smells Like Ariana Grande”