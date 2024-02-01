Here's Why Journalist Megyn Kelly Finds Lovebirds TJ Holmes and Amy Robach 'Unlikeable'

Megyn Kelly isn't romanticizing TJ Holmes and Amy Robach's new relationship. The ousted GMA 3 hosts surprised everyone when they came out as a romantic couple. Amid the backlash, the duo stuck together and launched their podcast. However, Kelly compared their cringeworthy love story to "soap opera."

On the latest episode of her Sirius XM podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, the American journalist shared her opinion on them, openly discussing their "love" anecdotes. "I find them so unlikeable," Kelly declared. "He's an a**. She's victimized at everything. She can't believe all the work she has to do now as a podcaster. She's used to somebody doing this for her. It's stressful!"

The former co-hosts' dating news surfaced in November 2022 when the duo were spotted cozying up. At the time, they were in the process of separation from their respective partners, per PEOPLE. Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue. Following their relationship, Good Morning America fired them for violating the policy.

Ahead in the podcast, Kelly further criticized, "These are both millionaires. Just stop. No one feels sorry for you. Then they were saying, 'We don't want people to think we're the perfect couple.' We don't, don't worry." Meanwhile, her guest and Right-wing commentator, Charlie Kirk, echoed and called them "nauseatingly selfish."

Earlier, Kelly said, "This thing is like a soap opera… You won't be surprised given how their relationship appears to have begun. It doesn't seem like it's doing very well," referencing their podcast, Amy and T.J's recent episodes, where the topic of discussion is mainly around their love story.

During the latest episode, the new couple weighed on the challenges they faced after losing their jobs. The 50-year-old nearly choked up while recalling the "pressure" of working with Holmes after the romance news broke out. She also claimed that it was "unfair" for the show to fire them.

"But, I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe we're unfairly taken from us, and I really want to be able to do what I love and I want to be able to do it with you, so that's more the pressure I feel," Robach said.

The new lovebirds also addressed the rumors that they cheated on their partners for the sake of their love. In an episode from December 2023, former co-hosts clarified, "To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship. But everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterous, being outed as cheating on our spouses and it wasn't the case," per E! News.

Referring to their loved-up photographs, Holmes explained, "Because the odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we had both, at that point, been in divorce proceedings." Meanwhile, Robach added that she was also trying to adjust to her new reality.

"It was one of those things where everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced. I took my ring off [in] early August. It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce. T.J. is a much more private person than me and just chose to keep that to himself," said the 50-year-old.