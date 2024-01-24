In the whirlwind of controversies surrounding former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her son, husband, and estranged mother, the drama has now taken an unexpected turn. The recent upheaval began when Jenelle’s 14-year-old son, Jace, ran away from home for the third time, alleging physical assault by her husband, David Eason. As Child Protective Services got involved and Eason faced charges, she not only took a stand for her husband but also shifted her attention to her mother, Barbara Evans. In a strange move on Jenelle’s Instagram Stories, she shared a video discussing Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental illness where a caretaker fabricates or induces illness in a child. The video featured Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Jenelle ominously wrote, "I’m telling you all, wait until my turn because this is the definition of my mother," pointing out Barbara.

Following this ominous statement, Jenelle posted a selfie captioned, "Not afraid of you anymore, Barbara." The tension spiked further when she seemingly threatened her mother by sharing a video of a pocketknife on her laptop, accompanied by hashtags like "Always Prepared" and "Test Me."

As per Daily Mail, the history between Jenelle and Barbara has been a rollercoaster journey. Barbara has played a prominent role in raising Jace since his birth due to Jenelle’s legal issues and substance abuse problems. The strained relationship reached its peak in September when Jenelle filed a restraining order against her mother. She shared at that time, “I think what hurts me the most is that my own parent would do this to me; my own parent caused this whole storm, s*** storm—it just hurts because I would never treat my children that way. I know that I will treat my children with love and respect, and if they need my help, I will give them my help without making them feel like a burden.”

Amid the abuse allegations against Eason, Jenelle took to social media to defend her husband and redirect blame towards Barbara. Denying the claims of assault, she asserted, “This isn’t about David, whether you want to blame him or not. My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody. Imagine what you don’t hear from my side.”

Janelle blamed her mother for spreading false news and using the police to falsely report situations, claiming Barbara was attempting to make their family look bad. As per US Weekly, a police report stated, “Made contact with Barbara who advised [Jace] was not at the residence. She advised that she had spoken to [Jace] earlier in the evening when he called from an unknown number and told her about being assaulted by David Eason and that he ran away and was hiding.”

