By now, it's no secret that Britney Spears and her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, have had a massive fallout as is the case with other family members including father Jamie and mother Lynn, whom the Princess of Pop accused of abuse during her 13-year-long conservatorship. However, the Zoey 101 star finally revealed the reason behind their strained bond with her famous sister who branded her a total b***h in her explosive memoir, The Woman in Me.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Also Read: Paris Hilton Claims to Have Marked Her 17th Year of ‘Inventing the Selfie’ With Pal Britney Spears

The 32-year-old actress debuted in the reality TV show, I'm A Celeb, and entered the jungle alongside fellow celebs, including Nigel Farage and Marvin Humes. During one of the episodes, Jamie discussed her estranged sister Britney.

As Jamie lay down on a hammock inside the jungle, the First Dates star Fred Sirieix quizzed her about more personal details. "So, where do you live?" he questioned. The actress replied, "I live in the country. We have like 180 acres," per The Sun. "Wow, like a ranch?" exclaimed Fred.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

He quickly jumped to Britney's topic and said, "Your sister is obviously a superstar; you're a superstar. Why? How come the both of you, what made it?" Jamie Lynn clarified, "I think every family fights and has their stuff, but I talked to her before I came here, and we love each other."

Also Read: Britney Spears Posts, Deletes, and Then Re-Posts Her Racy Dancing Video with a Mystery Man

Apparently, the primary reason for their strained relationship was linked to the infamous conservatorship, which began in 2008 and was finally terminated in November 2021. As part of it, the Toxic singer's father controlled the singer's finances, health, and physical whereabouts.

Also Read: Here's Why Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Have a Fued Running On For Years

After she opened up about her struggle, she had been critical of her sister Jamie, accusing her of "exploitation" for monetary gains. Consequently, she had to face the wrath of the pop star's fans, who blamed her for not speaking up against the conservatorship. However, the Zoey 102 actress clarified it "wasn't her place" to raise a voice.

The feud escalated when Jamie performed Britney's hit tracks at the 2017 Radio Disney Award. Britney wrote a scathing message for her sister on her Instagram account, "My so-called support system hurt me deeply," adding, "This conservatorship killed my dreams." At the time, the Criminal singer wasn't in control of her life and career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Fred further pressed Jamie to reveal more, "But the both of you became so famous and so big…" She replied, "I think [while] we grew up, all we ever did was sing and dance; that was our whole household; that's how we were." He then inquired about her parents, to which she responded, "Yeah, they had a lot going on."

Apparently, in 2018, Jamie became a partial trustee of Britney's estate, giving her some level of control. And the singer expected support from her younger sister. "I don't know what's wrong with me, why I wouldn't take the easy route sometimes, but I just don't want to."

All said and done, Jamie admitted she's in a better place now. "I'm proud of where I'm at now. I don't share it in a way of being sad or crying about it," continuing, "But it's like, I don't know, I just… I'm really thankful."

As far as Britney's feelings are concerned, she was furious after discovering her sister would be joining I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! A source told The Mirror, "Britney will be watching. I imagine she will be watching clips on social media as Britney consumes a lot of it - and she always pays attention to what her family does."

More from Inquisitr

Here’s Why People Have Doubts on Brad Pitt Reportedly Bidding for Britney Spears’ Explosive Memoir

Lynne Spears Sues ‘Phony’ Jacob Diamond for ‘Infiltrating’ Her Inner Circle to Get Close to Britney