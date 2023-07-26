Here’s Why Harry Styles and Taylor Russell’s Budding Romance Has Left Everyone Wondering: "No Secret"

After bidding goodbye to his Love on Tour concert, Harry Styles may have found a "new" love, and fans speculate it is none other than the Canadian actress Taylor Russell. Recently, the two have been seen out and about several times, sparking possibilities of a budding romance.

The Eternals star closed his epic musical tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy. On Saturday, July 22, 2023, the singer got emotional during the last performance of his tour. The 29-year-old singer has been on the road for the past two years for his musical tour; however, this time, someone 'special' accompanied him.

Image Source: Getty Images | Helene Marie Pambrun

As per pictures circulating on social media, the Lost In Space actress grooved to Styles' songs as "she is a huge fan of his music," and Styles' fans have been excited over his newfound love, an insider revealed. Reports suggested the two enjoyed a romantic stroll together after his final tour, per The Mirror.

The Bones And All actress was captured in her signature hairstyle, wearing a white top with a low-cut V-shaped neck. She stood ahead in the audience, and her facial expressions gave away her admiration for the Watermelon Sugar singer.

Image Source: Reddit | u/Lambisontherun

Russells were accompanied by the singer's friends like Jeffrey, Glenne, Tommy, and others. She danced along to the singer's tunes and seemingly gushed over him taking the stage by storm. This was one such incident, but eagle-eyed fans have spotted the duo before.

TAYLOR RUSSELL AND HARRY STYLES?!!$&;?$+($!$??_;! pic.twitter.com/22PjXgoYI9 — ♰ sabrina ♰ (@junkpixie) June 23, 2023

Another photo appeared where Russell donned the same outfit and rocked her bob hairdo. In another, fans saw the two walking around the city, and Styles' fans went into a frenzy over the likelihood of the new "it" couple in Hollywood. A source told The Sun, "Harry and Taylor have been spending a lot of time together. She is a huge fan of his music," per ELLE.

"It is no secret that Harry has a passion for acting and fashion. He loves that Taylor is a brand ambassador for luxury label Loewe and is set to take to the stage in London next week," the source added. In another sighting, Styles walked alongside Russell in a navy blue bomber jacket, a white T-shirt, khaki shorts, and a blue baseball cap.

For those wondering who Styles new love interest is, Russell starred in Netflix's Lost In Space, her breakout role. Originally from Vancouver, the 29-year-old actress will star in upcoming films Mother Couch with Ewan McGregor and Hope with Alicia Vikander. She has lived in multiple places, as her father was also an actor.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell spotted together in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/g9e7ui4NzH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

In an interview in 2019, she revealed, "I didn't grow up in a wealthy family. My parents struggled; we were on welfare. Things changed a lot, so there was always an opportunity for reinvention, to create something new."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Russell (@tayrussell)

Although it's hard to decipher how the two met, Styles fans are nevertheless overjoyed for the new couple after the Sign of the Times singer parted ways with his former girlfriend, actress, and filmmaker Olivia Wilde.

