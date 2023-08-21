Glenn Kirschner Thinks That This Reason Will Finally Land Donald Trump in Jail

The former President of the States, Donald Trump is in some deep trouble in terms of legal affairs. From being impeached twice to being indicted a fourth time. He’s in for some serious consequences in the eyes of the law. As of now, he isn’t in custody nor has he been arrested. But, there’s a possibility that the latter may actually happen as per the hearing at court on Wednesday.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Also Read: Trump’s Plan to Provide Proof of Election Fraud Could Blow Up In His Face, Claims Ex-Trump Staffer

This week former federal prosecutor, Glenn Kirschner, mentioned that even after several warnings, Donald Trump’s ‘bad behavior’ isn’t showing signs of restraint or improvement, per Miami Herald. Naturally, it’s making the judge rather irritable and disgruntled. Earlier, Trump “declared” that a witness involved shouldn’t be allowed to “testify” before a Grand Jury summoned by Fulton County District’s Attorney Fani Willis. He did so via a post on Truth Social.

In an article for MSNBC, Kirschner recalled the pretrial conditions as issued by a federal court and quoted the order:

“In the federal system, there are a number of laws that guide judges in deciding when they can and/or should detain a defendant pending trial," he began. "The Federal Bail Reform Act of 1996 established a presumption in favor of pretrial release. Congress further fine-tuned the law by amending the act in 1984, requiring a judge to release a defendant pending trial unless the judge concludes that detention is necessary to reasonably assure the defendant will not flee and/or endanger others," Kirschner added. "When a judge decides to release a defendant pending trial, they will set conditions of release that, if violated, can result in sanctions, up to and including pretrial detention,” he concluded.

Trump knew he’d lose the 2020 election, so he said IN ADVANCE that the election would be rigged. And here he goes again. He knows he’ll be convicted so he’s saying he can’t get a fair trial in DC, that his trial will be rigged. We won’t fall for his lies. Because #JusticeMatters. pic.twitter.com/wkOYQMV8um — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) August 9, 2023

Also Read: Donald Trump Supporters Leak Personal Information of Georgia Grand Jurors

The former prosecutor admits that he was very much present at the arraignment hearing that took place in Washington D.C. It was where the former President was indicted on account of numerous federal charges. Including attempting to overturn the presidential elections in 2020. Led by none other than Jack Smith’s DOJ and their tireless efforts to deliver justice.

Also Read: Donald Trump Cancels Scheduled Press Conference Intended to Address Georgia Election Fraud Claims

During the trial, Kirschner’s attention peaked as soon as he heard something that could perhaps seal the deal of Trump’s arrest. He took careful note of what Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya said during the ordeal. Apparently, one of Trump’s “most important conditions” of release was that he was to avoid any and all forms of federal offenses be it local or state. If the twice impeached president were to breach the terms issued, that is commit a crime. A warrant leading to his arrest and detainment would immediately be released.

Andrew Weissmann explains that due to witness tampering, if indicted in Georgia, Donald Trump might not be granted bail. Just today, on Truth Social, Donald Trump told Jeff Duncan NOT TO TESTIFY before the Fulton County Grand Jury.pic.twitter.com/MojkMTNYky — Tony - Resistance (@TonyHussein4) August 14, 2023

Even though such a strict warning was issued to him, Trump feigned ignorance and seemingly warned Representative Jeff Duncan [R-SC] against testifying before Fulton County’s Grand Jury. In conclusion, the former prosecutor emphasized how the four-times indicted defendant has been walking on ice.

This is witness tampering & obstruction of justice. Trump indicates he knows a witness is about to testify before the grand jury, & he states - unequivocally and directly - “he shouldn’t.” He just told the witness ‘he SHOULD NOT TESTIFY.’ I expect we’ll see these crimes charged. pic.twitter.com/koFRofRBiR — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) August 14, 2023

And even urged the government to not let this act of direct violation go unanswered. “If our system of justice is to retain any legitimacy, Trump’s latest transgression simply cannot go unaddressed. Witness tampering strikes at the very heart of our criminal justice system,” concluded Kirschner.

More from Inquisitr

Poll Results Suggest 53% Americans Believe Donald Trump Did ‘Something Illegal’

Can Donald Trump Still Be Elected As The President Despite His 4th Indictment?