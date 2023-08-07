Here's Why Fox News Rejected Air Tax Commercial Spoof Using Donald Trump’s Impersonator

During Donald Trump's 2017 presidential run, the political leader attracted various spoofs and comical satires including commercial attempts taking aim at his political stature. These commercials were performed by his impersonators and they showcased his incompetency for the political role while also trying to tarnish his public image. Many networks pulled down these spoofs including Fox News which refused to air a Democratic group's 30-second ad that opposed the Republican tax plan by a Donald Trump impersonator. The 'Not One Penny' campaign ad was turned down due to the Fox network ad policy, “Fox News has a policy against taking ads featuring political impersonators,” said a network official, who said they had also turned down an ad featuring a Hillary Clinton impersonator in the past.

Also Read: Former Attorney General Bill Barr Slams Trump, After His Alleged Pursuit of Overturning Election

The 'Not One Penny' campaign ad aimed at showing a Trump impersonator tweeting at a country club while a voiceover said, "A president who tells it like it is. That’s what America needs. But when it’s time for Trump to explain why his tax plan gives a big cut to the wealthy, including lucrative breaks for golf course owners and cuts for rich heirs — all worth more than a billion dollars for Trump and his family — why is this president suddenly at a loss for words?”

However, as per Politico, this was not the first time Fox News declined a Trump ad, it had also refused to run a liberal-leaning ad featuring activist billionaire Tom Steyer calling for Trump’s impeachment. According to the outlet, the network reportedly refused to run the spot, shortly after Trump tweeted in response to the ad when it aired on Fox & Friends. At the time Steyer had accused the network of breaching its contract.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Eisen

Fox News has often been put 'under the spot' for being in a close relationship with the former president since most of his interviews during that period of time were conducted by the network. Tim Hogan, a spokesman for the 'Not One Penny' campaign had responded regarding the cancellation of the campaign ad by Fox Network saying, “No matter how desperately President Trump denies the reality — and his friends try to cover up the truth — they can’t escape the fact that this tax plan is a $1 billion tax break for the Trump family at the expense of the middle class."

Also Read: Inside Donald Trump's 17-Acre Palm Beach Home in Mar-A-Lago With Gold Leaf Interiors

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Although the campaigns were initially rejected, the 'Not One Penny' organization later claimed that other affiliates related to the Fox network had agreed to play the ads. But under one condition, "They just wouldn't do so nationally." The 'Not One Penny' publication had shared, "While the national network has declined to run the ad, local FOX affiliates in Washington and New York have accepted it."

Also Read: Here's a List Of The Charges and Prison Time Donald Trump Is Likely To Face if Found Guilty

References:

https://www.politico.com/story/2017/11/29/trump-impersonator-tax-ad-fox-268777

https://www.politico.com/story/2017/11/06/steyer-claims-fox-breach-trump-impeachment-ad-244606

https://www.thethings.com/fox-news-refused-to-air-a-tax-commercial-using-a-donald-trump-impersonator/

More from Inquisitr

'The View' Hosts Roast Trump's 'Dumb' Statements About 'Free Speech'

Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty on Federal Charges in Jan. 6 Case, Denies More Than 70 Criminal Acts