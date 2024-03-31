Here's Why Former First Lady Melania Trump Questioned Kathy Griffin's Mental Health

Melania Trump has been a silent supporter of her controversial husband Donald Trump. However, this one time, in 2017, the former First Lady of the United States vocalized her disapproval of Kathy Griffin's graphic photo holding a beheaded Trump in her hand, calling the bloodied snap "disturbing."

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the former FLOTUS condemned, "As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing," adding, "When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it," per Entertainment Weekly.

.@FLOTUS statement on Kathy Griffin photo - calls it "simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it." pic.twitter.com/TurkzYIo7E — John Santucci (@Santucci) May 31, 2017

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Meanwhile, the 77-year-old himself slammed the comedian for her decapitated photo shoot. He called out, "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!" According to TMZ, the now 18-year-old Barron Trump was watching TV when the image popped up and he screamed, "Mommy, Mommy," thinking something horrifying happened to his father.

Griffin did the photo shoot with famed photographer Tyler Shields, and it was reported that during the session, the 63-year-old joked she and Shields might have to relocate to Mexico after the release since they feared it'd land them in a jail sentence. However, she apologized after receiving a massive backlash for the "executed" image.

Hours later, the Primetime Emmy Award winner tweeted, "It wasn't funny. Taking down the image," accepting, "I went way too far. I made a mistake, and I was wrong. I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong." However, her apology couldn't satisfy the Republican candidate's son, Donald Trump Jr., demanding Griffin's boycott.

Trump Jr. echoed, "The #kathygriffin phony apology would be a lot easier to believe if there wasn't a video of her mocking the response she knew was coming." He posted a photo alongside a lengthy caption condemning Griffin's actions, accusing, "The photo says it all, but this is what the left thinks is acceptable today. This is the double standard they live by."

In subsequent tweets, the 46-year-old demanded CNN ban Griffin, "Dear @CNN, I must have missed your statement banning your commentator #KathyGriffin from future shows. Please resend. Thx." Meanwhile, he also responded to Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper's criticism of the photo shoot.

Thank you. Will you work with her again if @CNN has her back in air? Asking for a lot of people. #LMK https://t.co/nXPYveZgPg — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2017

Cooper wrote, "For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate." Trump Jr. responded, "Thank you. Will you work with her again if @CNN has her back in the air? Asking for a lot of people."

Years later, in 2020, Griffin stirred up controversy again with a response to CNN's chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who wrote, "Trump at diabetes event at WH: 'I don't use insulin. Should I be?'" The comedian commented, "Syringe with nothing but the air inside it would do the trick. F— TRUMP."

I feel pretty goddamn superior now knowing I know a hell of a lot more about the #firstamendment than the, than this mushroom... pic.twitter.com/ZH1g2eKqQw — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 27, 2020

She further added fuel to the fire by posting another Tweet in response to Trump's screenshot, saying, "Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!" Griffin blasted, "I feel pretty goddamn superior now knowing I know a hell of a lot more about the #firstamendment than the, than this mushroom..."