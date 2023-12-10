Here’s Why Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is Setting a ‘Disgusting’ Example for Daughter True Thompson

The Kardashians recently concluded their fourth season on a banger note leaving fans craving for another season of drama and fun. The finale episode featured more up-to-date events in the family’s lives including Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy and gender reveal, Kim Kardashian’s appearance on American Horror Story, and many other juicy details about them. However, there was one shocking and possibly noteworthy moment involving Khloe Kardashian. The mother of two was talking about her next endeavors since the hit series was going to go on a break for a while. Let's just say that fans weren’t exactly thrilled about her response and are now concerned about the example she’s setting for her daughter, True Thompson.

According to The U.S. Sun, the final episode of the aforementioned show featured a confessional featuring Khloe talking about life’s next steps. While one might expect her to move on to another business endeavor or reveal something new about her existing brand, Good American, she managed to surprise viewers and fans galore with her response. The socialite claimed that she wanted to sign up for a famous adult content platform: OnlyFans to sell sultry content featuring herself, catering to the needs of people with one particular fetish. Khloe confessed wanting to “do an OnlyFans for her feet.”

Initially, as soon as the reality star made the claim, she broke out into a small chuckle which insinuated it was a joke. But, it was what was said after that made it seem like she’s been thinking about this for quite some time and it wasn’t exactly a joke. Khloe claimed, “I think it would be really lucrative.”

She began to paint a picture of what her page would look like with the aforementioned content. “You want me to paint my nails a specific color? You got it! Wear pantyhose? No problem!” She further suggested, “Put my foot in some Jello? I don’t know, sand between my toes?”

Khloe seemed like she could go on and on with ideas but refrained from doing so and instead said, “I think you get the drift of my account.” Before the end of her confessional she jokingly told the producer interviewing her with a giggle and a bright smile on her face, “Swipe up for my OnlyFans link!”

It didn’t take long for critics to slam the reality star as they took to Reddit to share their thoughts. A popular channel dedicated to the Kardashian family began a thread by taking note of Khloe’s recent claim. Several began pointing out that it wasn’t a great example for her daughter. One person sternly said, “She’d be setting a disgusting example for True but tbf when is she not?” Another one argued that it “wasn’t feminism” and said, “It’s giving creepy p*** addicts exactly what they want!”

Regardless of the comments against her, Khloe is a very dedicated mother who dearly dotes on her kids. Concerning her daughter True, the entrepreneur does her best to spend as much time as she can with her and often flaunts the time they spend on Instagram. Even on the show, Khloe strongly stated that she’d always want the best for both her children and wants to continue to support them in whatever their little hearts desire.

