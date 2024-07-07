Here's Why Fans Think Katy Perry is Transforming into a 'Kardashian'

Katy Perry's recent outfits have created a buzz on social media as fans draw comparisons to the iconic Kardashian family. The pop star's evolving style has left some followers doing double-takes, mistaking her for various members of the reality TV clan. An X user expressed their surprise, "Bianca Censori? No. Kim Kardashian? No. It's Katy Perry. Really?" The image in question showed Perry donning a long black fur coat with nothing underneath, paired with ripped stockings and black shades. They added, "Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman! Sorry, it's Katy Perry!"

Bianca Censori? No. Kim Kardashian? No. It's Katy Perry. Really? 😲 https://t.co/EFW9AdOXVQ — Bipul Das (@BipulTweets) June 27, 2024

Another user, @andynatt3, chimed, "For a moment I thought it was Kim Kardashian after I thought it was Kayne's girlfriend and by the title, I knew that it was Katy Perry. Hahaha." @SiameseAbby also remarked, "It's Katy Perry I thought it was a Kardashian too...They all look the bloody same these days." These responses come in light of Perry abandoning her colorful, wacky former style in favor of a more glitzy, body-conscious approach comparable to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

For a moment I thought it was Kim Kardashian after I thought it was Kayne's girlfriend and by the title I knew that it was Katy Perry hahaha🤣😅 https://t.co/PSBELN1e4M — andynatt (@andynatt3) June 26, 2024

From bold fur coats to maroon leather dresses and trendy denim ensembles, her wardrobe choices are increasingly aligned with the Armenian sisters. This transformation is characterized by form-fitting silhouettes and elevated athleisure styles that accentuate her curves. Earlier in June, Perry was also seen in Los Angeles, dressed for a comedy gig in a form-fitting shirt and cargo pants. The beautiful yet carefree ensemble appeared to mimic Kim's fashion sense who in 2022, strolled around New York wearing a similar ensemble.

Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman!

Sorry, it's Katy Perry! https://t.co/73DHxwDqin — Bipul Das (@BipulTweets) June 27, 2024

One of the most talked-about moments was during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, when Perry attended the Balenciaga show wearing an oversized fur coat. This daring choice drew comparisons to both Censori (Kanye West's current wife) and Kim herself, who have both been known to sport similar statement pieces, as per Page Six. A user alluding to Censori's raunchy outfits, quipped, "Does she think she’s Kanye’s wife?" The similarities extend beyond just outerwear. Perry's all-denim outfit at a Paris premiere echoed a look previously worn by Kylie Jenner in London, as per the Daily Mail UK.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Julien Hekimia

However, it's not just clothes. Perry's long, glossy black hair and her bronzed complexion, are also why people draw comparison. As the singer changes up her style, fans are split— some love her glamorous new looks, while others miss her fun, unique outfits— her famous chandelier dress and hamburger costume, for instance. While Perry's toned body can be attributed to her fitness and nutritious diet, critics think there may be other factors in play. Many have speculated that the singer perhaps uses Ozempic, a diabetes medication that celebrities today like Oprah Winfrey and Kelly Clarkson have admitted to using to shed extra pounds.