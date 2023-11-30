Here's Why Fans Feel That Arianna Madix Might Not Be Over Tom Sandoval Yet

Many Vanderpump Rules viewers were rooting for Ariana Madix when Scandoval shocked Bravosphere in March. Tom Sandoval's alleged fling with Rachel Leviss was shown to be nothing more than a whirlwind affair. Ariana clearly lost it during the Season 10 reunion and vented her frustrations at the pair; however, some recent revelations point towards the possibility that Ariana is still not over Tom.

Tom and Ariana lived together in their Canyon Village home until Ariana began her preparation for Dancing With the Stars. As reported by Page Six, Ariana made a strong statement on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast in response to Bethenny Frankel and Raquel Leviss' recent comments about her living circumstances.

She confessed, "I have never been someone who came from money. I know how quickly that goes away. I’m taking care of myself. I pay a mortgage. It’s expensive. A lot of people on the internet seem to think I’m rolling in money right now. I have a lot of places where that money has to go before I get [it]." About the ex-couple's living situation, she revealed, "I have a pretty decent setup. My room is kind of like my little apartment. … I stay in my own little zone. I sleep a lot easier at night not giving a f—k when he comes in that door. … Yes, we’re in the same house, but I don’t have to think about [him]."

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules reveals that Ariana has not yet let go of her resentment over Tom's breakup. Even before the new season began, Ariana said that she "wouldn't be surprised" if her followers abandoned her. In response to E! News's "explosive" Instagram teaser for the next season of the reality show, viewers shared their views in the comments section.

In one of the dramatic scenes, Ariana threatens Tom, stating, "Ruin my life, my f--king home, and then attempt to kill my f--king dog? My lawyer will be dealing with you." One user wrote in the comment section of the post, "Mark my words, everyone’s gonna hate Ariana this season and develop a soft spot for Tom." The Bravo star responded, "Certainly wouldn’t be surprised if the audience swings that way." In another clip for the teaser, the gang gathers at a beach bar where James Kennedy makes a boundary between Ariana and Tom Sandoval. He warned, "Don’t go over the line."

As part of last month's Most Memorable Year Night, the Vanderpump Rules actress and her professional partner Pasha Pashkov danced their hearts out on Dancing With the Stars. As reported by USA Magazine, the particular year she highlighted was 2023, when she found out her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, had been unfaithful to her with her friend, Rachel Leviss.

Prior to her performance, Madix said in a pre-recorded segment, "Watching my entire life implode in public, my anxiety and depression were at an all-time high. I wasn't eating or sleeping... [but] what I've learned about myself is when something is really hard, I can get through it." When they took the dance floor together, the two danced so intensely that Madix broke down in tears when discussing the experience with presenter Julianne Hough.

