Here's Why Fans Are Convinced That Jason Sudeikis Played 'Cupid' For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

In an interview, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently told WSJ. magazine that he had some assistance from an unidentified friend when he attempted but failed to offer Taylor Swift his phone number. He confessed that he wasn't aware that someone was pressing Swift to give him a go. However, Kelce received the surprise of a lifetime a few weeks later when he glanced down at his phone and saw a text from Swift.

As reported by Page Six, Kelce revealed, "There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid." Swift's admirers assume Jason Sudeikis, a native of Kansas City and an avid Chiefs supporter, was the "cupid" even though Kelce didn't reveal the identity to the magazine. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sudeikis claimed that he saw Swift perform in Kansas City. He told the outlet, "I was thankful to Taylor, just hanging out, coming to do two nights of shows here. All my friends, people with kids, people without kids, just had a blast. And she was like, ‘Oh, it was an amazing run.’ Little did I know, just a few months later, she’d be our adopted daughter." Interestingly, Sudeikis attended the concert at the same time Kelce did. It's no secret that Jason Sudeikis is a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. He further told the outlet, "I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out here more, I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out with Travis. He’s a good egg."

The way Jason describes Travis Kelce is really heartwarming. Taylor Swift is in for the best she has ever had.

We will all be there to witness this special relationship only get better!

pic.twitter.com/GOElm6EtSA — Sunshine (@MrSunshine911) October 21, 2023

Fans quickly linked both stories and thanked Sudeikis for playing "the Cupid". One fan tweeted, "Y'all say thank you, Jason Sudeikis, for playing Cupid for Taylor and Travis." Another one added, "I just love how Jason Sudeikis ended Ted Lasso and chose to play Cupid for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce over the summer just because he was bored." A third one wrote, "Y'all, I fear Jason Sudeikis really is the thread that connects it all together." A fourth one tweeted, "Anyone else think it's a fascinating "coincidence"? #Chiefs superfan Jason Sudeikis happened to sit with #TaylorSwift at #Questlove's birthday party in #NYC, then #TravisKelce happened to be spotted outside Tay's favorite club, Zero Bond, just a few days later in mid-July".

Jason Sudeikis Thanked Taylor Swift For Touring in Kansas City and Endorses Relationship With Travis Kelce: "He’s a Good Egg" pic.twitter.com/kjKU5uMez5 — Green Lemon (@greenlemonme) November 21, 2023

To see Travis Kelce play against his elder brother Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles, Swift was set to return to Kansas City on Monday, November 20. As per US Weekly, a source earlier this month claimed that the couple had made arrangements for their parents to meet at the game since their relationship was growing "serious." The source said, "Taylor and Travis have met each other’s parents, so it only makes sense that they’d want their parents to meet each other as things between them are getting really serious. Taylor and Travis both have a very close bond with their parents, and their families must blend seamlessly as well."

