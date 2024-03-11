Here's Why Ex-Aide Steve Bannon Seemingly Suggested Donald Trump Has Been ‘Bought’

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon raised eyebrows over the weekend by insinuating that Donald Trump might have been influenced by financial interests regarding his stance on TikTok. This speculation emerged following a conspicuous shift in Trump’s position on the famous video-sharing app, posing questions about potential ulterior motives behind the former president’s actions. TikTok, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, has long been a subject of controversy due to concerns over data privacy and its alleged ties to the Chinese government. In response to bipartisan efforts aimed at incentivizing ByteDance to divest from TikTok, Trump, a vocal critic of the app’s Chinese connections, surprised many by opposing legislative measures targeting TikTok.

As per the sources of Newsweek, Trump’s sudden change of heart, showcased through a post on his social media platform Truth Social, caught the attention of observers, especially given his history of advocating for action against TikTok. He wrote, "If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck [CEO Mark Zuckerberg] will double their business. I don't want Facebook, who cheated in the last Election, doing better. They are a true Enemy of the People!" The timing of Trump’s reversal raised suspicions, specifically in light of reports linking a meeting between Trump and conservative hedge fund manager Jeff Yass to the sudden change in stance. Yass, who reportedly holds a substantial stake in TikTok, allegedly exerted pressure on GOP lawmakers to oppose the divestment bill, nudging speculation about financial incentives influencing Trump’s thought process. Bannon’s cryptic reference to ‘Yass Coin’ on Gettr, a social media platform famous among Trump’s supporters, further fueled speculation about potential monetary motives behind Trump’s policy shift. While Bannon stopped short of accusing Trump of being ‘bought,’ his remarks highlighted the suspicion buzzing around the former president’s actions regarding TikTok.

The incident harks back to Trump’s previous executive order in August 2020, which mandated ByteDance to divest its U.S. assets and delete user data over national security concerns. Trump’s ferocious stance against TikTok was consistent with his administration’s broader confrontational approach toward China. However, his recent statements have left many speculating, prompting questions about the underlying motivations driving Trump’s policy decisions. In response to inquiries about Bannon's insinuations, Trump's office offered no explanation, leaving the speculation surrounding the issue unresolved. Nevertheless, Bannon's remarks have reignited debates about the influence of money in politics and the potential susceptibility of political figures to financial interests.

In the absence of concrete evidence linking Trump's policy reversal to financial incentives, the speculation surrounding the issue underscores broader concerns about the influence of money in shaping political agendas. Whether Trump's actions were driven by genuine policy considerations or external pressures remains a subject of conjecture, highlighting the enduring ambiguity surrounding the nexus of politics and finance.