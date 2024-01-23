Here’s Why Donald Trump's Ex Lawyer, Joe Tacopina Backed Out a Day Before the E. Jean Carroll Trial

The former attorney for Donald Trump, Joe Tacopina, recently stepped back from the ex-president's legal team. He had been handling two significant cases on Trump's behalf before his departure. Notably, Tacopina's resignations occurred just a day before the commencement of a trial determining the damages Trump might owe to E. Jean Carroll for defamation in 2019. In a noteworthy development, Tacopina conducted his first interview since leaving Trump's legal team on the eve of the Carroll defamation trial. Mediaite reported that he engaged in a conversation with Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC this Saturday.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Andrew Kelly

Also Read: First 'SNL' Sketch of 2024 Mocks Donald Trump’s Lawyers, Court Cases, and Presidential Campaign

He additionally mentioned that this would mark his first and sole interview discussing his last-minute exit from Trump's defense team. Tacopina said, “I left the team because it was just my time. I had to follow my compass, and my compass told me it was my time.” Tacopina included that his departure from the case was driven by personal reasons, details of which he opted not to disclose. Furthermore, as the New York attorney, he headed Trump's legal team in the civil rape case filed by Carroll. In that case, a jury held Trump responsible for sexual abuse and defamation, granting Carroll a $5 million award last year.

In contrast to numerous attorneys who previously represented the ex-president, Tacopina did not take a stance against his former client. He said, “While I see many lawyers, ex-lawyers of the president go on television once they’re removed from the team, or leave the team and discuss him, and his legal, team and have something to say, and criticize everyone around, it’s not professional." He also asserted that publicly expressing dissent demonstrates a lack of self-assurance. Additionally, Rev. Sharpton pressed the attorney for additional details on this particular issue.

Also Read: Here's Why Donald Trump Had Red Bloody Stains on His Palm at the Campaign

He said, “Obviously some things happened that your compass went a different way than where your compass was when you went in. And you’re dealing with probably the most unhinged defendant of all time. Some lawyers say that you never wanted him to take the stand. You know the kind of person he is. I’m not asking you to be specific, but is it your moral compass?” Tacopina also playfully attempted to divert the conversation by offering a compliment on Rev. Sharpton's jacket. Nevertheless, Sharpton observed that Trump might be entirely different from Tacopina in that regard. He said, “Donald Trump may have something bad to say about you after coming on my show."

Also Read: Trump References the 'Bad Apples' of Catholic Church in Speech Pushing for 'Guaranteed Immunity'

Furthermore, despite Tacopina choosing not to criticize his former client, the attorney provided quite frank evaluations of certain criminal cases, which may not be received favorably by Trump. Meanwhile, as reported by The Independent, Tacopina, the founder of the firm Tacopina, Seigel & DeOreo in New York, has built a reputation for representing high-profile clients such as rapper Meek Mill and baseball player Alex Rodriguez. Additionally, he enjoys recognition in Italy, where he owns prominent soccer teams, including Venezia, Bologna, and SPAL.

More from Inquisitr

Die-Hard Trump Supporter Believes Country is Thriving Due to Donald Trump Being 'President as of Now'

Here's What Melania Trump Said On Her 'Journey' After the Death of Her 'Beloved' Mother