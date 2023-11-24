In a shocking request from 2016, Donald Trump publicly asked Russian Intelligence Services at a news conference to hack into Hillary Clinton's personal server and discover 30,000 deleted emails from her time as secretary of state. Surprisingly, they turned around and secretly followed his command.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Benjamin Lowy

The former president said, "Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," reported The New York Times. Addressing the reporters at the conference, he continued, "I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press." And Russian spies tried to hack Clinton's server the same day he asked them to.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed an indictment saying Russian hackers attempted to break into email accounts "for the first time" used by Clinton's personal office during "after hours." The Republican front-runner asked them to look for them on July 27, 2016, as reported by The Guardian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Trump's strange request once again raised questions about whether Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin, has any influence on the United States elections. According to some reports, Russia used every social media platform to "impact" the 2016 elections in America, reported the BBC.

Research found that YouTube, Tumblr, Instagram, and PayPal, as well as Facebook and Twitter, have been leveraged to damage Clinton's presidential campaign and aid Trump. Philip N. Howard, director of the Oxford Internet Institute, said, "We think the goal was to make the campaigns seem more legitimate."

However, after the press conference, the Republican candidate's communications advisor, Jason Miller, clarified he didn't ask Russia to "intervene" but insisted it was just a warning for those who might have the "deleted" emails to hand them over to the authorities.

Miller explained, "I think it's also important here to not let Hillary off the hook for why we're even having this talk." He continued, "Because she illegally bungled 33,000 e-mails from her home server, and now the DNC had their anti-Sanders smear campaign e-mails shared with the world," quoted CNBC.

In response to Trump's press conference command, Clinton's campaign attacked the Republican. Policy advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement, "This has to be the first time that a major presidential candidate has actively encouraged a foreign power to conduct espionage against his political opponent," adding, "This has gone from being a matter of curiosity and a matter of politics to being a national security issue."

As far as Russian meddling in the 2016 elections is concerned, Trump denied it, citing that he has never personally met Putin and has not made any investments in Russia. "I would treat Vladimir Putin firmly, but there's nothing I can think of that I'd rather do than have Russia friendly as opposed to the way they are right now," he said. Adding, "So that we can go and knock out ISIS together."

The FBI also investigated Clinton for allegedly using her private email server as Secretary of State. They said she had been "extremely careless," but no foreign intrusion had been found in relation to 30,000 deleted emails.

