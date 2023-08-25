Here's Why Donald Trump Said US is 'Lower Than Other Countries' on Live TV

In an interview back in 2020 with journalist Jonathan Swan, of Axios, former US President Donald Trump asserted that the United States' relatively high numbers of COVID-19 cases were predominantly due to the extensive testing efforts undertaken by the nation. That's when he stated something controversial. He compared the country's statistics favorably with those of "the world" and Europe, highlighting the proportion of deaths in relation to the number of cases.

Trump contended, "We have tested more than any other country than all of Europe put together times two. We have tested more people than anybody ever thought of." He emphasized that the US's scale of testing was unprecedented, reflecting a commitment to understanding the spread of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that nearly 53 million coronavirus tests had been conducted in the country, which boasts a population of around 330 million.

However, the United States also recorded a significant number of COVID-19-related deaths, with the death toll reaching 155,366 and confirmed cases totaling 4,711,323 according to data from Johns Hopkins University. These figures positioned the US with the highest death and case rate globally, stirring concerns about the nation's response to the pandemic.

When questioned about the death rates in the US, Trump contended that the country's situation was "under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague that beset us." He argued that considering death rates in proportion to the number of cases, as opposed to the total population, was more meaningful. Trump believed that testing played a pivotal role in shaping the reported cases, drawing a contrast with other countries that primarily tested individuals displaying symptoms. The former president further advanced the notion that "there are those who say you can test too much," implying that excessive testing might skew the numbers. When pressed for sources supporting this claim, Trump responded, "Just read the manuals, read the books," without specifying the origin of such perspectives.

Handing out certain charts to the host, Trump said, "The US is lowest in numerous categories" and added, "We're lower than the world". A befuddled Swan looked for context in Trump's words before realizing he was talking about Covid deaths in proportion to the number of cases. He then pointed out that the comparison of death rates as a proportion of cases demonstrated a different picture compared to the comparison based on the population. Trump acknowledged the distinction and continued to emphasize the significance of focusing on the number of cases rather than the total population when assessing the gravity of the situation.

While he defended the nation's testing efforts and suggested a potential downside to extensive testing, his approach to interpreting the data sparked discussions about the most effective way to gauge the impact of the pandemic. As the nation grappled with rising case numbers and a considerable death toll, the interview captured a snapshot of the ongoing discourse surrounding the pandemic response in the United States.

