Here’s Why Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex-Wife Vanessa Trump’s Net Worth Still Remains a Mystery

After being wed for 12 years, Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump announced their divorce on March 15, 2018. As per People, much of the divorce settlement has not been made public. However, it has been reported that financial matters did play a larger role in their separation, the divorce was "contested," meaning that the parties could not agree on any of the issues, including child support payments, custody of the children, and the distribution of marital assets. As per Page Six, Vanessa inherited a multi-million dollar share in the famed Italian eatery Rao’s Red Sauce right before the divorce settlement. In 2017, the business was sold to a corporate entity for an estimated $415 million, reportedly the deal "inspired" her to end her decades-long marriage after receiving assurances about her "newfound financial security for her family."

Trump Jr. later filed a “defendant’s demand for statement of net worth” to estimate the amount of wealth his estranged wife had inherited. Reportedly, Haydon, whose clientele included Marilyn Monroe, had invested as much as $1 million in Rao's Speciality Foods and held a thirty percent stake in the business. In 2017, Vanessa's family received a substantial payoff when the sultry business was discreetly sold to a large corporate entity for approximately $415 million. Vanessa's mother Bonnie, 71, purchased the late former Fox News executive Roger Ailes' Fifth Avenue apartment for $6.4 million in cash last autumn, confirming speculations of a "life-changing" financial windfall.

Vanessa's net worth remains a mystery, as per The Things, the former Wilhelmina model might have earned $5,241,600 – $2,864,160 before taxes. This is predicated on Wilhelmina models making between $153 and $280 per hour on 40 hours weekly basis. A source shared the former Trump made millions before the divorce but couldn't confirm the exact amount: “I can’t speculate as to how much they received, but it was life-changing." Neena Tankha, a Warshaw Burstein LLP partner, explained, “Each party is required to file a sworn statement, listing his or her net worth, including a detailed list of assets, income, liabilities, etc. In matters such as this one, the Statement of Net Worth will be used to determine the appropriate amount of child support each party will be paying or receiving. There is nothing surprising about the demand which was filed on Trump, Jr.’s behalf."

Another source added, “Don Jr. was never generous with money. Vanessa has had to rely on her mother for financial help for her personal needs.” According to another close source, Vanessa was forced to stick to "a tight budget" because of her ex-husband. Even while it's possible that she's receiving child support from Trump Jr., it's still mostly unknown what her current source of income is.