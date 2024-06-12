Here’s Why Denise Richards Faced Everyone's Ire in RHOBH Season 10

Here's Why Denise Richards Was at the Centre of Controversy

Although Denise Richards only appeared on seasons 9 and 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her time on the show was unforgettable due to the intense drama surrounding her. While Denise garnered significant support from fans, there were also numerous instances where she found herself at the center of controversy. These moments not only strained her relationship with the fans but also resulted in feuds with several of her fellow cast members. If you're curious about the details, keep reading for a breakdown of the reasons behind the Housewives' anger towards Denise.

1. Kyle Richards

In an episode of the Bravo reality series, Kyle Richards was caught on camera referring to Denise as a "ragamuffin" during an outdoor pizza party, as reported by PEOPLE. Kyle said, "Denise is like, 'Oh, what do you care?' Like you look like a f---ing ragamuffin. F--- you!" However, Kyle later apologized for that. Their problems worsened when Brandi Glanville told Kyle about her alleged affair with Denise, which Denise denied. Kyle thought Denise should have been more honest. Kyle said, "We were getting this censored version of Denise, this presenting to you what she wants to see Denise. Instead of being genuine and open and being able to have an authentic friendship."

2. Lisa Rinna

The two began their 20-year friendship when they both started in the entertainment industry. However, Denise's falling out with Lisa Rinna over rumors of an affair with Glanville changed everything. Despite Denise denying the accusations, Rinna believed she was lying after seeing texts shown by Glanville. This simple rumor and Denise’s dishonesty ended their longstanding friendship, as reported by Screenrant. Rinna also said, "It feels like Denise has weaponized our friendship and used everything she can to make me feel guilty."

3. Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave felt betrayed when Glanville revealed that Denise had been speaking negatively about her and others behind their backs. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Arroyave confronted and said, "Denise, somebody told me some terrible things that you said about me." She continued, "You said things like I am pathetic, you can't stand me, and that I’m desperate to fit into this friend group because I’ve been living in my father’s shadow my entire life." Denise denied saying those things, but the tension between the women continued off-camera.

4. Garcelle Beauvais

The actress supported Denise, saying the other women were too harsh on her, as reported by US Weekly. She said, “I felt like [Denise] was being hit hard all the time and I felt like it was hard, time after time, after time. At some point, you have to believe someone’s truth or just go, ‘OK’ and move on, but it wasn’t that way. I just felt like they were too harsh on her.” Though Beauvais supported Denise during the drama, she felt hurt by her. They had planned to ride together to Dorit's housewarming party, but Beauvais ended up going alone. She said, "You're the one defending her and now she bails on you. It's ridiculous."

5. Dorit Kemsley

Similar to Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley also initially doubted Glanville's claims and supported Denise. However, when Glanville showed text messages between herself and Denise, it appeared that the fashion designer had a change of heart. Kemsley said on the RHOBH after-show, "There was too many [text messages to read them all] but it definitely showed that they had known each other for a while and had a lot of correspondence, which was different to what Denise said in Rome," as reported by PEOPLE.

6. Erika Girardi

Erika Girardi and Denise disagreed after Girardi expressed frustration over Denise's husband, Aaron Phypers, getting into their issues, according to Screenrant. Girardi mentioned differences in communication styles between men and women. She said, "It's hard when husbands get involved because it adds another layer." However, Denise recognized that her husband might have made a mistake and apologized, clarifying his intentions. Additionally, regarding Glanville's messages, Girardi explained that while the specific content of the messages shown by Glanville didn't matter, the sheer volume of their conversation did.

7. Brandi Glanville

Glanville admitted to Kyle about the alleged affair before the women flew to Rome. She said, "I had been out with her and Aaron and I knew they had an understanding that she could be with girls if she wanted to as long as it wasn't with a guy. The first night we met, something happened." In her confessional interview, Glanville explained that she once went to dinner with Denise. They both got drunk, went to the restroom, and suddenly started making out. However, Denise refuted all these allegations. About her denial, Glanville said, "I said, 'First you make me a cheater, then you make me into a liar. What the f--- are you doing?'"