Who do you think is the "most powerful person" in America? If Donald Trump comes to your mind, look at who Dakota Johnson thinks deserves the label- the Times 'Person of the Year,' Taylor Swift. During her Saturday Night Live opening monologue, the Fifty Shades of Grey star threw a subtle yet impactful shade at the ex-president.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robin Marchant

The 34-year-old actress hosted SNL for the second time on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Johnson accompanied singer Justin Timberlake on stage and recalled her first opportunity at the late-night sketch nearly a decade back in 2015 for the 40th Anniversary Special, per Daily Mail.

She said, "The last time I hosted was right after the SNL's 40th [anniversary]. I was actually in the audience for that special," while her photo from back then flashed on the screen. She explained, "Look at this collection of people: Sarah Palin, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

She went on, "And look who's sitting right behind me," the screen zoomed in on a picture of former president Trump. However, Johnson continued, "Crazy to be standing so close to someone who would become the most powerful person in America," the camera suddenly shifted focus on the Bad Blood singer Swift.

The audience went haywire with her dig at the Republican front-runner and cheered her on. Later in her monologue, the Persuasion star remembered starring alongside her SNL co-host Timberlake in The Social Network (2010).

When the Palmer star heard his name being called, he appeared on stage, but Johnson was unaware of his presence. He said, "I remember those days, Dakota," the actress wasn't expecting him and asked, "Justin, what are you doing up here? Are you lost?" He responded, "I heard my name. I thought that was my cue."

The live sketch comedy hilariously mocks several famous faces. Among the names is the 77-year-old Republican, who has often been impersonated in the SNL live sketch. The first skit of 2024 kicked off with James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump discussing what's in store for him this year amid the presidential elections and court trials across four indictments.

Comedian Johnson, who played Trump in the skit, began the cold open, "2024 is going to be a very exciting year. I'm either going to jail, be president, or frankly, The Purge. Perhaps all three," per The Hollywood Reporter. Iowa and New Hampshire caucuses were further discussed in the sketch.

"I want to congratulate Mr. [Ron] DeSantis on a truly embarrassing showing. He went to 99 counties, but bitch couldn't win one," mocked Johnson as Trump. He also joked about facing Nikki Haley in the GOP Primary, "Nikki, she thought I was done. But, I am back in a big way, I am back like Mean Girls," as the crowd cheered and hooted.

Had a great time writing this with @will_stephen & @BTuckertime in terms of cold open and with regard to sketch https://t.co/SJGKpbJUS4 — James Austin Johnson (@shrimpJAJ) January 22, 2024

"I am doing very well cognitively, doing great with cognitive. I think I'm doing great with cognitive. I'm more cognitive than ever," said Johnson's Trump. "The doctor said, 'Sir, you have to be in the top 99 percent of all the concussion and dementia people we give this test to.' I said, 'Wow, I guess I'm very good at recognizing elephants,' who knew, and now we're here."