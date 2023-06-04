Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans Were Separated During ‘Avengers’ Press Tour to Avoid Trouble-Making

Chris Hemsworth spoke about his relationship with The Avengers cast and crew during the filming of the hit Marvel franchise and mentioned how he and Chris Evans were separated to prevent the two from messing around during their press tour for the promotion of their movie, reported Variety.

While the entire cast and crew are in hustle mode during filming, off-screen the bonding between Hemsworth and fellow castmates was as jovial and childlike as ever. He undoubtedly formed lifelong friendships with fellow cast members such as Robert Downey Jr., who Hemsworth claims is his mentor, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johanson, and of course, his "Captain America" co-star, Chris Evans.

The duo reportedly often hang out together and vibe really well. Hemsworth claimed that he and Evans share a "brotherly bond". According to reports, during their press tours, both Chris's - Hemsworth and Evans - were usually seated as far away from each other as possible as they would always be messing around during the promo event. "I think they wouldn't pair us [Hemsworth and Evans] up on this press tour, because we just spend the whole time screwing around and none of it is on topic," said the Red Dawn actor.

The Men in Black: International actor has been on the rise lately, but he is beloved by fans for his role as Thor in several hit films including The Avengers which has garnered the attention of millions globally for its impeccable cinematography, fantastic acting, thrilling yet comedic storyline and insane plot-twists with great anecdotes. Hemsworth plays the God of Thunder - Thor, a fearless and selfless son of Odin who rules Asgard, and he yields the 'Mjolnir,' a hammer made from the extract of a dying star; only those worthy of ruling the said paradise can lift the hammer.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Apart from having classic superpowers such as enhanced strength and immortality, Thor has the power to summon lightning and can fly with the help of his hammer which he can call for by extending his hand regardless of the location he is in. Hemsworth's character progression through the years has indeed been one to note because of the exceptional acting skills he's garnered through the years among his equally talented and gifted Avengers cast. Initially, Thor was slightly uptight and kept things serious. But after proposing an idea for his character's growth to Kevin Feige, his character simply blossomed to have a rather dramatic and comedic flair that perfectly balanced his personality in the film.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Evans was also later confronted on the topic of being separated from his co-star during the promotions for their movie, and he responded in a gleeful confirmation. "We had too much fun together, and truly, like kids in school, we were separated because we weren't getting s*** done," said Evans. The Knives Out actor expressed his desire to act alongside the 12 Strong actor once again somewhere in the near future but in the comedy genre that will showcase the fun dynamics the duo shares. "I would love to do one of those 80s comedies where we could shed the characters we are known for," Evans explained.