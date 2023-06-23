Chris Cuomo Called Sylvester Stallone a 'Cartoonish Fool', Said He Isn't Into the Roles Played by Him

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo recently expressed that he has never been a fan of actor Sylvester Stallone, famous for his roles in films like "Rocky," "Creed," and "Rambo." Cuomo shared that the actor failed to impress him with his work and the kind of roles he played. During an appearance on "The Adam Friedland Show" on June 14, Cuomo referred to Stallone as a "cartoonish fool" on the big screen.

Commenting on his former co-worker Wolf Blitzer he praised him by saying, "I called him 'the captain' when I was there. He was the exemplar of everything we wanted to be. The guy works his a-- off, and he's a good man." Friedland jokingly compared Blitzer to a Stallone character saying, "He's like a Stallone character," to which Cuomo replied, "Instead of being a cartoonish fool, Blitzer is just an earnest good guy." The podcaster further asked, "You're anti-Stallone?" To this, Cuomo replied by saying that he is not a fan of the 76-year-old star in any fashion. Cuomo's remarks about Stallone declared his personal taste regarding the actor's film roles, reports Page Six. Stallone didn't comment on Cuomo's statement made during the interview.

Cuomo has previously made similar provocative remarks that were often blown out of proportion in the past. In 2021, after being fired by CNN, he claimed he "was going to kill everybody." The host revealed in a podcast interview Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci, "I had to accept [my firing] because I was going to kill everybody, including myself. Things can consume you." In an exclusive word with the former White House communications director, Cuomo also confessed that he had "made a lot of mistakes." He admitted to receiving therapy after being let go from his previous job. Cuomo's recent comeback to television followed a controversy involving his brother, then-Governor Andrew Cuomo, and his involvement in a sexual misconduct scandal.

Adam Friedland, the host of "The Adam Friedland Show," faced criticism himself post the broadcast of the interview. In a February episode, Friedland and his co-host Nick Mullen made racially insensitive remarks while mocking accents. The episode, which featured an interview with musician Matty Healy, led to Spotify removing it from its platform. Friedland later offered a parody apology video, seemingly mocking those who were offended by his comments.

While Cuomo's criticism of Stallone may reflect his personal opinion, one cannot deny that the veteran action star has made quite a career for himself and has a solid standing in Hollywood. His movies have garnered a cult following and have managed to create a new genre of films with a loyal fanbase.

