Here's Why Britney Spears Declares She'll Never Date Another Man Again After Paul Soliz

In the wake of reports of their breakup, Britney Spears blasted Paul Richard Soliz, her ex-boyfriend, for his dubious interactions with the press. According to TMZ, after some thought, Spears has concluded that her ex-lover may have been taking advantage of her fame and fortune. Soliz was a maintenance worker for Spears before. As their connection evolved from professional to personal, Spears began to observe what she saw as her new lover's dubious behavior.

"I will never be with another man as long as I live!"



Late last night Britney Spears announced that she has broken up with her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz by declaring herself "single as fuck," and done with men. (She's since deleted the caption from her Instagram post.)



The source told the outlet, "Britney and Paul split around 3 weeks ago, and they were dunzo once the singer realized her former maintenance worker-turned-boyfriend was only using her for the luxurious lifestyle." Spears has reportedly notified her security guards that Soliz is no longer welcome at her house, according to the source. Her brother Bryan Spears moved in after her split. Spears reportedly updated her followers on her relationship status last week on Instagram, prompting the allegations. An inspirational quotation that the Pop Princess put on her Instagram read: "Her attitude is savage but her heart is gold."

Britney Spears broke up with her felon boyfriend Paul Soliz because she realized he was 'taking advantage' of her luxurious lifestyle, a source tells Page Six.



As reported by Elite Daily, it was followed with the caption, "Single as f---!!! I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!" After breaking up with Soliz, Spears criticized him on her Instagram Story. With Soliz's hand outstretched to shield his face, the singer released a paparazzi image of the two of them in a vehicle, with her seated in the passenger seat. She wrote along with the image, "Why was he going 90 [m.p.h.] in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me?? Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed. Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??"

In August 2023, when Sam Asghari sought to break their year-long marriage, rumors began circulating that the singer was connected to Soliz. It was reported that Spears' intimate involvement with Soliz began after she hired him without doing a background check. According to Page Six, Soliz had a lengthy criminal history, including charges of felony possession of a pistol and several other offenses. Additionally, his ex-wife has leveled serious accusations against him, adding to the red flags surrounding his relationship with Spears.

Not long after news of his affair with Spears broke, his ex-wife Nicole Mancilla gave an interview to the Daily Mail. She called him a 'deadbeat' and said he was a serial cheater with nine children or more. According to Mancilla, Soliz was 'married, and now he denies his children. He neglects his children for Spears.' In May, the couple's rocky relationship was brought to light during an altercation at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, which led to Spears' ankle injury. Following the event, several of the pop star's acquaintances expressed their worry for the pop star's welfare to People. One friend told the outlet, "He’s been bad news from the start." Another one called Soliz 'extremely dangerous'.