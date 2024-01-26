Here's Why Brie Larson Broke into Tears After Seeing Jennifer Lopez During an Award Show

In a touching moment at Sunday, January 7 night's 2024 Golden Globes, actress Brie Larson was overcome with emotion as she met her idol, Jennifer Lopez, on the red carpet. The heartwarming encounter unfolded during an interview with Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Salangsang

As Larson, 34, was being interviewed, she spotted JLo walking behind her, leading to an unexpected and emotional reaction per Marca. Breaking down in tears, Larson exclaimed, "Oh my God, I'm going to cry, I can't deal with JLo." Lopez, who had just joined the interview, reciprocated the warmth, hugging Larson and exchanging heartfelt words. "You mean so much to me," Larson expressed, visibly moved. "Hi, how are you? I'm such a huge fan," she continued. "I saw ‘Selena’ and it made me want to be an actor, and you’ve always meant so much to me," Larson shared with Lopez. Overwhelmed by the moment, Lopez exclaimed, "Oh my god, don’t make me cry! I’m going to have to do a shot of tequila or something!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

Expressing her gratitude, Larson told Lopez, "It's been a dream of mine [to meet you], Thank you so much. Your work ethic is so important, thank you." Lopez reciprocated the sentiment, saying, "You're a sweetie, thank you. I've been wanting to say that to you for a long time," to which Larson added, "I did not think it was going to be right now." The heartfelt interaction concluded with Lopez responding light-hearted "I just did one" as Larson walked away from the interview.

Remember when JLo said in her documentary that no one goes up to you and says “omg you have 20 (sic) Grammys!” No, they go “that movie or song you made touched me”



Oscar winner Brie Larson says JLo influenced her to become an actress. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/RAFq6S9pTS — TIMN 2/16!! (@timmylovesjlo) January 8, 2024

Larson, an Oscar winner for her role in Room (2016), has continued to make a significant impact with her work, earning a nomination for her performance in the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry. Meanwhile, Lopez, attending the Golden Globes with her husband Ben Affleck, received a nomination for the movie Air alongside longtime friend Matt Damon in the category of Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Despite overcoming challenges in their dating and marriage journey, the once inseparable couple, Lopez and Affleck, affectionately known as Bennifer, may be facing a rough patch. Recent reports have surfaced, indicating a potential lovers' disagreement between Lopez and Affleck during their vacation in St. Barts, causing a stir among their dedicated fan base.

Lo de Brie Larson conociendo a JLO es hermoso 🥹✨



pic.twitter.com/MSwieLO7rp — @LuisValLe (@LuisValLe_A) January 8, 2024

The Mirror UK reported that the couple was seen in the midst of a heated disagreement while shopping for jewelry at a luxury establishment in Gustavia, St. Barts. Prior to the reported disagreement, Lopez and Affleck were seen savoring a pleasant moment. Lopez, in a playful mood, tried on a glimmery necklace and earring set, with her husband capturing her radiant look through the lens. The transition from this seemingly adorable moment to an alleged dispute caught the attention of body language expert Judy James.

