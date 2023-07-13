Here's Why Bethenny Frankel Thinks Kim Kardashian Has ‘Zero Chance’ of Dating Tom Brady

On Monday, Bethenny Frankel, 52, posted a Tik Tok video in which she said Kim Kardashian, 42, and Tom Brady, 45, had "no chance" of getting together. According to her, the relationship will not work out because Tom's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is "relatively high maintenance," as Frankel puts it; she describes her as "a Brazilian gorgeous supermodel."

Image Source: bethennyfrankel/TikTok

Franke said, “I’m sure there’s a curiosity. He is the greatest football player of all time, and she is the greatest player of the fame game of all time”. She continues, “[Bündchen is] a Brazilian gorgeous supermodel, but she really did lean into his life, lean into being a mom [and] moving to Massachusetts. She was a football player’s wife. I just think there can only be one peacock in a relationship, Kim Kardashian will not be Tom Brady’s peacock. It’s just too much work.”

Tom and Kim's relationship was originally rumored in May when she was seen house-hunting in the Bahamas, where the sportsman also has a place. Tom's representative has often denied that there is any romantic tension between them. Kim and Tom were allegedly spotted speaking at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, sparking dating suspicions once again. According to People, Kim has a "crush" on Tom, while another insider claims the two "barely even said hello" during the party.

Image Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

After saying she was going to be alone for two years after her breakup with Pete Davidson, the mother of four gushed about an unidentified guy at the start of season three of her family's Hulu program. In an episode of The Kardashians season 3 that aired in May, she discussed her desire to keep her dating life secret. The show was shot in October of last year. “You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from my last situation was, like, the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship, like, so quickly, I just want to sneak around a little bit. Like there’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak,” she confessed on the show.

Page Six's exclusive report on Kim Kardashian and freshly single Tom Brady sparked a firestorm of commentary on the social media platform Instagram. One user warned Tom Brady, "Run Tom Run,". Another reviewer said, "He should stay away from her." A third person was even more concise, using only one word: "Gross." Nonetheless, not everyone shared the same outlook. One participant argued, "Now that would be an interesting relationship," while another said, "I would love to see this happen!!"

Tom and Gisele, who were married for 14 years and had two children together, officially split up in October 2022. Meanwhile, in November 2022, Kim and Kanye West, with whom she has four children, divorced. Since 2014, they'd been happily married. After Kim and Kanye separated in October 2021, she dated comedian Pete Davidson until August 2022.

